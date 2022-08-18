Original title: NBA officially announced the opening game of the new season schedule will start on October 19

Beijing News Sports | Reporter Zhuoran

On August 18, Beijing time, the NBA officially announced the specific schedule for the new season. The regular season will officially start on October 19, Beijing time.

According to the arrangement, the regular season will run from October 19 to April 10, 2023. Subsequently, the playoffs will be played from April 12 to 15, and the playoffs will officially start on April 16.

The All-Star Weekend will be held in Salt Lake City from February 18th to 20th next year, and the first game of the finals will be played on June 2nd next year.

It is worth mentioning that the NBA will also introduce the “Rivals Week” in the 2022-23 season, and plans to arrange 11 strong conversations from January 25 to January 29, 2023.

【Opening Game】

October 19, 2022 (Lakers vs. Warriors at 10:00)

【All-Star Game】

18-20 February 2023

【Playoffs playoffs】

April 12-15, 2023

【Playoffs start】

April 16, 2023

【First match of the finals】

