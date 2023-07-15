Home » the news has just arrived from Argentina! Updates » ILMETEO.it
WANDA NARA urgently hospitalized: the news has just arrived from Argentina! Updates

Wanda nara hospitalized Argentina shaken by news on the health of one of its best-known women, in the world of entertainment and sport. According to journalist Jorge Lanata, a radio show host at Radio Mitre, Wanda Nara would suffer from leukemia.

This was revealed by three different sources close to the wife of the former Inter center forward Mauro Icardi and to the Los Arcos clinic, where the businesswoman, representative and showgirl was hospitalized on Wednesday night with severe abdominal pain. “They will do a bone marrow puncture to definitively diagnose what is already public but remains secret,” added Lanata. “There have been contacts of people close to Wanda with Fundaleu, a center specialized in the treatment of leukemia”.

