The North Face Vectiv Exploris hiking boots, the proof

The scarponcini da trekking The North Face Vectiv Exploris they are the evolution of the previous model, made with Futurelight technology, but modified to tackle long-distance trails and thelight hiking in the mountains.

Are quite light, cushioned and stable, even for walking all day. A complete and comfortable all-rounder shoe, even if, due to their softness, not suitable for too technical climbs. We have tried them in different situations, remaining quite satisfied.

Scarpe da trekking The North Face Vectiv Exploris, caratteristiche

Like the Vectiv Fastpack we tested last year, The North Face’s Vectiv Exploris boot has a synthetic upper membrana Futurelight with heat-sealed seams that waterproof the shoe, keeping it light and breathable.

Unlike the Cragstone Pro, which are more suitable for approaches, they are designed for longer walks in a mountain environmenteven if not on overly technical sections.

They weigh 419 grams eacha solid body that wraps and protects any type of foot like a glove (they have a D width that adapts to a wide range of foot shapes).

One of the outstanding features of the Exploris is the midsole: it is of the rocker type, to give more forward thrust on terrain, made of medium soft Eva foam. There is a fork insert in the heel and forefoot and a TPU plate to give stability, also enhanced by the wider platform underfoot.

The salt it is made of Surface CTRL rubber with 4 mm grooves designed to last over time.

Il heel and toe are reinforced to protect the foot from slipping on rocky and wet terrain.

Read also

How do The North Face’s Vectiv Exploris hiking shoes fare

We have tried the Vectiv Exploris shoes on several treks on mountain trails and long walks. We walked on paths of grass, gravel, mixed rocks, snow.

The fit really is comfortable right away. We would have preferred longer strings, although we really appreciate the very tight hooks that never let the strings escape: once inserted they never come undone.

The medium cut of the shoe is just right for women long hikes: they wrap around a part of the ankle without stiffening it too much, allowing us to move naturally and quickly on even terrain. The EVA compound of the midsole has a perfect consistency for walking all day without tiring the foot: at the end of the trek the foot has no particular trauma due to the effort and I don’t even feel the need to take them off.

The feeling with the offroad terrain is excellent, you feel a good grip and you also feel the push forward of the rocker structure, a small and pleasant surplus of energy.

In short, the smoothness and ride comfort they are truly remarkable, but there is also a flip side. We faced slightly more difficult and narrow passages, such as ascents and descents on very irregular granite stairways: there the support is sometimes a bit too soft and in the changes of direction you feel some hint of instability; you need to tread especially carefully to manage the kinetic force that pushes you forward.

Overall we found the Exploris excellent shoes for regular trekking over long distances in all seasons and in all climates. They are complete and very comfortable, they provide energy, stimulate speed, protect the foot from bad weather and let it breathe without tiring it. It is good to be careful on the more technical and demanding climbs, because they do not give the same level of protection as high mountain bootswith a higher and more rigid structure.

Vectiv Exploris shoes by The North Face, price

The North Face Vectiv Exploris hiking shoe exists in 4 color versions, in men’s and women’s models. It is on sale for 170 euros.

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

