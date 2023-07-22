Home » UK by-elections held for three seats in the House of Commons: Labor Party, Liberal Democrats and Conservatives won one seat each
World

UK by-elections held for three seats in the House of Commons: Labor Party, Liberal Democrats and Conservatives won one seat each

by admin
UK by-elections held for three seats in the House of Commons: Labor Party, Liberal Democrats and Conservatives won one seat each

In the United Kingdom, by-elections were held in three constituencies, whose representatives in the House of Commons had resigned in recent months: a politician from the Labor Party (centre-left), one from the Liberal Democrats (centre) and one from the Conservative Party (centre-right) were elected. The resigned MPs were all from the Conservative Party: among them was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resigned in June following a scandal over the violation of restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In the British electoral system, each MP represents a constituency corresponding to a specific geographical area. Each time a seat becomes vacant, the voters of the constituency linked to that seat must elect a new representative.

The constituency in which Johnson was elected was the only one in which the Conservative Party, which has been the prime minister since 2010, managed to maintain a majority: for several months the government has been in a lot of trouble in the polls.

See also  the referee at Wimbledon stole a point from Đoković | Sport

You may also like

panic and people fleeing, that’s what happened

Far Progress Party Offers Leadership to Pheu Thai...

Shooting in New Zealand, three dead and ten...

Charlie Chaplin’s daughter died Entertainment

Migrants, Including Children, Found Abandoned in Sweltering Truck...

Andrea Purgatori, two luminaries under investigation for the...

Russian Army Missile Destroys Administrative Building in Odessa,...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 22 July...

Rob Halford and Jedet among the winners at...

Nikola Mirotić in Partizan says Ivana Maksimović Andđušić...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy