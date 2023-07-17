The Pass’Sport sports practice assistance system will be renewed in 2024

The Ministry of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games (JOP) has succeeded in preserving the funding intended for the Pass’Sport, even if this aid of 50 euros for registration in a sports structure, set up since 2021, is struggling to take its development and that the envelope devoted to it has been far from being consumed over the past two years.

This system, which aims to ensure that the cost of practicing sport does not constitute an obstacle for young people from low-income families, and is therefore part of the President of the Republic’s project to make sport a “great national cause”, will be renewed for the year 2024.

In a budget of the Ministry of Sports and the JOP, which should increase by a few tens of millions of euros (excluding the financing of the JOP, which will decrease to 100 million euros, against 300 million in 2023), the financing associated with the Pass ‘Sport should remain constant: they were 100 million euros in 2022 and 2023 (although only just over 63 million had been spent in 2022).

The question of an increase in the amount of aid, which has been raised, has not yet been decided. No more than that of a further extension of the scope of the Pass’Sport.

“The appeal rate remains insufficient”

In the immediate future, the efforts of the ministry, which ensures that it has not given up being ambitious for this device, are focused on the start of the 2023 school year, with the objective of seeing a greater number of potential beneficiaries subscribe to the device. “The appeal rate remains insufficient. Our goal is to increase it,” had declared, mid-May before the deputies, the minister, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra. Between June 1 and December 31, the objective is to reach 1.8 million Pass’Sport activated, against just over 1.22 million in 2022, and just over 1.03 million in 2021.

The potential “target” is 6.7 million young people between the ages of 6 and 30: these are beneficiaries of the back-to-school allowance (ARS), the education allowance for disabled children (AEEH ), the disabled adult allowance (AAH), or scholarship students.

A communication campaign on the device was launched at the end of May-beginning of June to coincide with the licensing campaign, which is being prepared in August in the sports federations. To get as many clubs and beneficiaries as possible, the Ministry of Sports and the Olympic Games relied on the National Olympic and Sports Committee. A first meeting was held at the beginning of July. Others should follow on a weekly basis.

Better promotion must also be ensured among the 760,000 scholarship students: these, who were eligible for the first time in 2022, have made very little use of the system – only 23,000. For this start of the 2023 school year, the possibilities of using the Pass’Sport have also been extended: it will be usable in private sports structures throughout France as well as in all approved youth and popular education associations, not affiliated with an approved sports federation. .

The remainder in debate

Beyond that, for the year 2024, discussions are underway both on the ergonomics of the system, the scope of beneficiaries and the amount of aid. Before the deputies, on May 16, Ms. Oudéa-Castéra declared that“It would be great if families had an overview on a single interface”, encompassing the procedures concerning the Pass’Sport and “information on additional aid granted by local authorities and on clubs existing nearby, including for people with disabilities”.

With regard to the amount of the lump sum, its increase “could make it possible to meet even more the needs of low-income families”, had advanced the deputy (Renaissance) Benjamin Dirx, presenting, on May 16, a report on the sport, youth and associative life mission on behalf of the commission for the evaluation of public policies.

“The amount of this benefit and its calibration constitute a subject”, had admitted, on this occasion, Mrs. Oudéa-Castéra. She pointed out that a study, carried out with the National Institute for Youth and Popular Education, showed that 30% of families who do not register for the Pass’Sport face a financial obstacle and that among those who use the system, 25% declare an outstanding amount of more than 160 euros. “In view of the finance bill for 2024, we must carry out a real reflection on the remainder to be borne”, she added. At the ministry, we confirm that we want to try to reduce the latter for the people most in financial difficulty.

