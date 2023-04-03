The vice-champions had to make up twice in Karlovy Vary. They reacted to the loss of the opening set, which the home team won 25:22, with a 25:21 win in the second, but lost the third by the same ratio again. In the fourth, they clearly dominated 25:15 and were better even in the tight end of the tie break. They won the first match point at 14:13, but in the end they converted only the third opportunity. Casey Schouten led Prague in the match with 23 points, Jakub Ihnát was the most successful player of the home team with 20 points.