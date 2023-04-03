Home Sports The Prague Lions defeated the volleyball champion Karlovy Vary in the opening semi-final
The vice-champions had to make up twice in Karlovy Vary. They reacted to the loss of the opening set, which the home team won 25:22, with a 25:21 win in the second, but lost the third by the same ratio again. In the fourth, they clearly dominated 25:15 and were better even in the tight end of the tie break. They won the first match point at 14:13, but in the end they converted only the third opportunity. Casey Schouten led Prague in the match with 23 points, Jakub Ihnát was the most successful player of the home team with 20 points.

The second match of the series is scheduled for Friday at the Lvů Prague stadium.

Men’s volleyball extra league playoff semi-finals – 1st match:
Karlovy Vary – Lvi Prague 2:3 (22, -21, 21, -15, -15)
Most points: Ihnát 20, Sasak 14, Weir 10 – Schouten 23, Kriško 21, Pessoa 17.
