Health and well-being are among the most important things in any individual’s life.

And a healthy and balanced diet is one of the fundamental factors for preserving them.

In fact, the food we eat has a significant impact on our health and mood.

And’correct and balanced diet it helps prevent many diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease and many other health problems. Furthermore, a healthy and balanced diet can help maintain the right balance of nutrients, vitamins and minerals in our body, which are essential for a healthy life.

However, often the race to lose weight and to ideal physical shape can lead to drastic choices that can prove harmful to health.

Intermittent Fasting

Among diets, there are many theories and practices that promise miracles, but can often be dangerous to your health. Among these, we find the Intermittent fastinga practice that plans to limit food intake for a few hours and alternating days. But what are the health risks?

Yes it is also true that the Intermittent fasting it can lead to weight loss and improve some metabolic parameters, such as the amount of sugar in the blood. it can also be very harmful to your health. But it can too contribute to a number of unwanted side effects, such as bad mood, anxiety, headache, weakness, constipation, asthenia and sleep disturbances. Furthermore, it can generate digestive problems, such as gastric acidity and gastroesophageal reflux, especially during the so-called ‘feeding window’, or the period in which food is consumed, perhaps in large quantities, in a short period of time.

The pitfalls of intermittent fasting

Intermittent Fasting can be especially problematic for people who have ‘borderline adjustments’ (on the borderline between what is considered normal and what is pathological) of normal metabolic functions; such as hypoglycemia, low blood pressure or anemia. In these individuals, periods of fasting can cause negative health effects, such as feeling weak and fainting. In short, Intermittent Fasting does not teach you how to eat properly. In fact, once you stop fasting, the organism it will quickly restore the lost kilos, since no useful notion on “how, when and how much to eat correctly” was provided. Furthermore, this intermittent fasting does not teach us to understand and manage the physiological hunger-satiety stimuli, which can lead to incorrect eating behaviors and, seized by hunger attacks, the renunciation of healthy and nutritious foods.

Ultimately, Intermittent Fasting may appear to be the solution to losing weight quickly, but its health risks are too high. Before adopting such a diet, it is important to consult a specialist to assess your situation, and check if intermittent fasting is suitable for your body and your needs. Last but not least, it’s good to remember that losing weight and improving health depends above all on one active and healthy lifestylebased on balanced nutrition.

