The president of Lecco Di Nunno enters the field and protests for a penalty in the C- breaking latest news playoffs

Of Sports editorial team

After the penalty that decided the match between Lecco and Pordenone, the president of the Lombards Paolo Leonardo Di Nunno was unable to hold back even breaking into the pitch

So high, in its recent history, the Lecco it had never arrived. Third place in the regular season, then second national round of the playoffs which will decide the fourth promoted from C to B afterwards Reggiana, Catanzaro and FeralpiSal. On the other hand the Pordenone, top seed, who won the first leg 1-0. An outcome that now forces the Lombards to undertake: in the return match they will not only have to win, but it’s not enough to do it to measure since the Friulians would go through in case of equal goals.

Serie B access playoffs: at the very end, Lecco conceded a goal from Pordenone in a dubious move. Then, the president of bluceleste, Cristian Paolo Di Nunno, who has limited mobility, invaded the field, walking with a cane. Expelled, he crossed the field in a cart.pic.twitter.com/FvaL3K60gf — Calciopdia (@calciopedia) May 27, 2023

The irruption into the field But it was not the result that aroused amazement and went around the web, but the reaction of the president of Lecco, the entrepreneur Paul Leonardo DiNunnowho never saw us again with rage when the referee decided to award a (later decisive) penalty to Pordenone four minutes from the end of the match. Zambataro’s foul on Deli and Burrai’s perfect execution from the penalty spot. At that point — before play resumed — Di Nunno, furious, even entered the field to protest against the match director. Expelled, the president then argued with the opposing goalkeeper as he was heading off the pitch. In total, the match was suspended for 5′, not a positive spot for the championship. See also Super league, Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings against Juve, Barcelona and Real - Sport