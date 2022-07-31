The remaining schedule of the Chinese Super League is determined to be non-stop during the World Cup[The next stage starts on August 5 and ends on December 17. The first round of the FA Cup main match is planned to start on November 22/23]

On July 30, that is, only 6 days before the start of the next stage of the Chinese Super League (the 11th round) of this season, the Chinese Football Federation preparatory team, as the event organizer, convened representatives of 18 Chinese Super League clubs and their territorial member associations to participate in the online competition. League work meeting. At the meeting, in addition to announcing the home arrangements of each club and the results of the distribution of the competition areas, the “preparation team” also announced the overall schedule of the remaining stages of the league. According to the plan, the next stage of the Chinese Super League, the 11th round, will start on August 5 and end on December 17. The last 4 rounds (31st to 34th) are scheduled to be held during the Qatar World Cup. The cumulative cycle span of 24 rounds of competitions is 5 months, of which the mid-week competition only involves 5 rounds. It should be said that such a schedule arrangement is more reasonable.

Kick off on August 5th and end on December 17th

After confirming the home arrangements of each club team in the next stage of the league, the schedule of the remaining 24 rounds has attracted much attention from clubs and fans. According to the plan announced at the morning meeting on the 30th, the 11th round of the Chinese Super League will start on August 5th and end on December 17th.

Affected by the epidemic, the Chinese Super League this season did not start until early June. After the first stage of the competition, the organizer of the competition confirmed that the home and away competition system of the league will be resumed after communicating with all relevant parties. Due to the time required to prepare for the change of the format, the next stage of the competition will not start until August 5th. In this case, the Chinese Super League season, which was originally scheduled to end in November, had to be postponed.

The schedule plan shows that from the start of the 11th round to the completion of all 34 rounds of the league, the 24-round competition schedule spans 5 months. It is precisely because of the tight schedule that these 24 rounds of competition will be postponed as a whole, and no longer interval will be arranged in between. Taking into account that the unprecedentedly intensive schedule of the previous competition system has added to the injury probability of the players of each team, the organizers of the event have made a careful design in the arrangement of the midweek game. Among the 24 rounds of competition, only 5 rounds are scheduled to be played in the middle of the week, namely the 13th round (August 16, 17), the 18th round (September 13, 14), and the 21st round (10 4th and 5th), the 24th round (October 18th and 19th), the 28th round (November 8th and 9th).

In addition, in order to cope with possible force majeure accidents, the organizers of the event have also reserved two rounds of filing competition days on August 30/31 and September 28/29 respectively.

The Chinese Super League will not stop during the Qatar World Cup

It is worth noting that during the Qatar World Cup, the Chinese Super League will not stop. During this period, the Chinese Super League has played a total of 4 rounds, of which the 34th round, which is the last round, is scheduled for December 17, the day of the Qatar World Cup Champions and Runners-up Finals. However, due to the time difference, the specific kick-off time of the relevant rounds of the Chinese Super League does not conflict with the kick-off time of the Qatar World Cup-related events, and will not cause too much adverse impact on fans, especially those who go to the game to watch the Chinese Super League match.

It is also understood that the FA Cup this season will be played normally. The top 32 matches, that is, the first round of the main match, are scheduled to start on November 22/23. The final final will definitely be arranged after the Chinese Super League ends, and the specific schedule is to be determined.

In the 11th round, the home and away games will be reversed

At the meeting, the “preparation team” revealed that due to the impact of the epidemic, the Chinese Super League reignited the war on August 5, and the Huzhou Olympic Sports Center and the Chengdu Phoenix Mountain Sports Park professional football stadium were temporarily unable to host the home games of the Zhejiang team and Chengdu Rongcheng team respectively. The “home and away” arrangements for the Zhejiang team VS Shenzhen team and the Chengdu Rongcheng team VS Hebei team scheduled to be held in the current round will be arranged.

In order to maintain the overall fair competition of the league, the organizer arranges the schedule of each team in an overall balance. During the next 5 months of the Chinese Super League schedule, some club teams may play consecutive home or away games within a certain period of competition, or they may continue to play games at the rhythm of “one home and one guest” within a period of time. Need to experience the fatigue of travel. However, the overall schedule of each team remains balanced, and the number and arrangement of rest days are relatively fair.

Text/Reporter Xiao Xun