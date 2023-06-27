The richest clubs in Europe

European football is undoubtedly the most prestigious and the one that gives the most satisfaction to the players, as they can demonstrate their tactical value, and to the fans who attend an adrenaline-pumping show. It is therefore not surprising if the best interpreters of this role play in the continental championships and the strongest clubs exist, as well as the most powerful from the point of view of the market.

Even in this historical moment in which the offers by the Saudi league (for example in terms of tourism promotion entrusted to exceptional testimonials such as Messi) are stratospheric (see the cases of Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo), even in Europe various clubs stand out for turnover and value of the squad, not least Portugal. The Under 21 national team, in fact, as confirmed by the increased odds of online betting of the best bookmakers, are going through an interesting phase of form which sees them as winners against Belgium in this year’s European Championship.

Real Madrid, undisputed leader of the Champions League

Real Madrid, a team from the Spanish capital capable of winning 14 Champions Leagues (an absolute record), is today the biggest club in the world, not only for international titles, but also for the enormous value of its entity. It should not be forgotten, in fact, that in the latest agreement signed by President Florentino Perez there is a net entry of 400 million dollars which comes from the Sixth Street investment fund. A financial possibility aimed at improving facilities such as that of the glorious Madrid stadium Santiago Bernabeu, currently still under renovation.

Indeed, according to the main global economic indicators, the Spanish company is worth over 6 billion dollars, and therefore ranks first in terms of absolute value. In second place, however, we find Manchester United: the North American Glazer family, owner of the English team, would be about to sell for a figure close to 6 billion in total.

The Premier League: the value of other teams

In third place in this special ranking we therefore find Barcelona, ​​whose value is estimated at around 5 and a half billion. The Blaugrana are also in the process of renovating their stadium. Then, here comes the power roar of the Premier League, whose market dominance is trending nowadays. In fourth place, in fact, we find Liverpool, valued at 5.29 billion, while in fifth place is Manchester City, whose estimate is 4.99 billion.

These figures therefore illustrate an absolute truth relating to the English tournament: it is confirmed as an innovative championship that has understood for the past thirty years how the future of the transfer market would present itself. In short, the Premier League, which has seen the construction of increasingly avant-garde and equipped stadiums, such as Anfield, renovated with a latest generation wifi connection, continues to provide an interesting show to all fans.

The leadership of the Premier League is also confirmed by the fact that, among the top ten teams fighting for the trophy, there are giants such as Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal, respectively in eighth, nine and tenth place in the ranking relative to market value. Juventus, on the other hand, is eleventh at 2.16 billion.

