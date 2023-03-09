Original title: The Rockets lost to the Nets Why did the Rockets have multiple offensive and defensive lineups so bad

On March 8, Beijing time, the Rockets lost to the Nets at home with 96:118. Their two-game winning streak came to an end, giving the Nets a 3-game winning streak.

This game is a head-to-head confrontation between two rebuilding teams. Although the rebuilding methods of the two teams are different, and the Nets’ future draft picks are closely related to the Rockets. Yes, it brings a lot of highlights to this game.

From a practical point of view, these are two teams of different grades. The Rockets first lost in the transition period from the bench, and then the starting lineup could not beat the opponent. After Green broke out briefly, the narrowing point difference could not be maintained, which eventually led to a big score for the Rockets. Lost the game.

From the beginning stage, Shen Jing became the main attack point of the Rockets, carrying almost most of the Rockets’ points. Shen Jing hit Clarkston with his back under the basket. Among the first 16 points scored, Shin Kyung alone accounted for half of them. The other starters of the Rockets, except Porter, all scored. The Rockets are showing a trend of full bloom.

In the opening stage of the Nets, the focus was on the pick-and-roll against Shen Jing, and Shen Jing’s poor defensive position, whether it was Bridges’s shot after the pick-and-roll, or Dinwiddie’s lob with Claxton Shen Jing’s defensive problems were infinitely magnified. However, the overall offensive feel of the Nets was not good, and the scoring continuity was poor in the opening stage. After being stopped by the Rockets, Shen Jing became the most important player for the two teams at the beginning.

The turning point of the game was the transition from the bench. In the transition from the bench, Silas replaced Porter and Martin with Tate and Ethan. At this time, the Rockets' lineup was Porter, Tate, Ethan, Smith and Shin Kyung. , This lineup is a large lineup, and it takes into account both offense and defense. However, due to Porter's poor state and extremely low offensive efficiency, the Nets have strengthened their defense against Shin Kyung, and Ethan makes frequent mistakes on both ends of the offense and defense, and Smith's offensive accuracy is not high. A situation where both offense and defense are incompatible. In order to solve the offensive problem, Silas did not take long to change the lineup again, replacing Green, Christopher, and Garuba. At this time, the Rockets' lineup was Green, Christopher, Martin, Ethan, and Garuba. The Rockets' offense quickly improved. , Green became the most stable point of the Rockets' offense, improving the team's offensive lower limit. However, during the transition period of the Rockets' bench, the Rockets' two lineups with good defensive configurations did a very poor defense. When Joe Harris was on the court, the Rockets missed Harris many times and were easily sanctioned by Harris. Stephen Curry and Royce O'Neal can continue to rely on breakthroughs and long-range shots to score. The Rockets' defensive rotation obviously cannot match the many firepower points of the Nets. When the Nets' offense is relatively balanced, the Rockets adopted a zone defense. Defensive weakness, but with a high-quality three-point shooter like the Nets and a pick-and-roll guard, the defense is dismantled into pieces.

In the second half, due to the obvious optimization and improvement of the defensive strategy, the focus was on shrinking the inside line. For the Rockets to score inside the line, Shin Kyung's chances dropped significantly. Mistakes occurred during the process. Porter Jr. and Green made more mistakes in the second half, and they were frequently attacked by the Nets in offensive and defensive transitions. Except for Jaylen Green, the team did not have a stable scoring point. And when the Nets players feel good, especially Bridges, the Rockets have used Jabari Smith Jr. to face Bridges many times. Bridges can easily break Smith's defense, and scoring is as simple as picking something out of a pocket.

In the starting stage of the Rockets, Porter didn't play well. Christopher and Ethan didn't play well on both ends of the bench. Continuity is extremely poorly done. In this game, Silas's lineup has been very targeted, but the combination of the Rockets and these players, in the case of a few important rotation players on both offensive and defensive ends, is originally a lineup that is both offensive and defensive, which seems very inappropriate. Compatible, from the side, the fault tolerance rate of the Rockets' offense and defense is very low. Due to the overall strength and grade of the players are not high, as long as all the players do not perform well, they basically cannot win the ball, and the player's state is Silas It cannot be decided. From this perspective, the importance of player stability to the Rockets is self-evident. On the other hand, the gap between the core players cultivated by the Rockets and the role players has caused the role players to be unable to fill the poor state. As the main player, there is a long way to go to consolidate the Rockets' team building ideas.