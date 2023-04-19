The Serie A standings without the 15-point penalty for Juventus – breaking latest news

Of Online editorial staff

If the 15-point penalty were canceled for Juventus, the standings would be revolutionized: here it is

On Wednesday 19 April, during the hearing on the Juventus capital gains case before the Coni guarantee board, the sport attorney general ugo taucer

he explained that the 15-point penalty with which the club was hit was poorly motivated. How would A’s ranking change if the penalty were lifted? Here she is:

Napoli 75

Lazio 61

Juventus 59

Roma 56 Milan 53

Inter 51 Atalanta 49

Bologna 44

Fiorentina 42

Sassuolo 40

Torino 39

Udinese 39

Monza 38

Empoli 32

Salerno 30

Lecce 28

Spice 26 Verona 23

Cremona 19

Sampdoria 16

In Champions League would therefore enter – if these positions were confirmed at the end of the championship – Naples, Lazio, Juventus and Rome. Milan e Inter they would go into Europa League (assuming these positions are confirmed and if neither team wins the Champions League: at the moment, Milan are in the semifinals, while Inter will play the second leg of the quarterfinals tonight). In Serie B they would go Verona, Cremonese and Sampdoria.