Sports

The Serie A standings without the 15-point penalty for Juventus

The Serie A standings without the 15-point penalty for Juventus – breaking latest news
If the 15-point penalty were canceled for Juventus, the standings would be revolutionized: here it is

On Wednesday 19 April, during the hearing on the Juventus capital gains case before the Coni guarantee board, the sport attorney general ugo taucer
he explained that the 15-point penalty with which the club was hit was poorly motivated.

How would A’s ranking change if the penalty were lifted? Here she is:

Napoli 75
Lazio 61
Juventus 59
Roma 56

Milan 53
Inter 51

Atalanta 49
Bologna 44
Fiorentina 42
Sassuolo 40
Torino 39
Udinese 39
Monza 38
Empoli 32
Salerno 30
Lecce 28
Spice 26

Verona 23
Cremona 19
Sampdoria 16

In Champions League would therefore enter – if these positions were confirmed at the end of the championship – Naples, Lazio, Juventus and Rome.

Milan e Inter they would go into Europa League (assuming these positions are confirmed and if neither team wins the Champions League: at the moment, Milan are in the semifinals, while Inter will play the second leg of the quarterfinals tonight).

In Serie B they would go Verona, Cremonese and Sampdoria.

April 19, 2023 (change April 19, 2023 | 17:53)

