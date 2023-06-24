The Suns, Wizards and Pacers trade is official. Bradley Beal flies to Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns have officialized the 3-team trade that brings star Bradley Beal to Arizona along with Isaiah Todd and Jordan Goodwin.

Phoenix ships Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, five future second-round picks, four pick-swaps and an unspecified cash to Washington, with one second-round pick going to Indiana.

Washington also sent a future second round pick to Indiana.

Finally the Wizards and the Pacers exchanged picks in the lottery (7 in Washington, 8 in Indiana, chosen respectively by Bilal Coulibaly and Jarace Walker).

BRING SOME EXTRA HEAT TO THE VALLEY! Welcome to the Suns, Bradley! 🏜️ pic.twitter.com/vIKkSPOoWi — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 24, 2023

