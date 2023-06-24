Home » The Suns, Wizards and Pacers trade is official. Bradley Beal flies to Phoenix
Sports

The Suns, Wizards and Pacers trade is official. Bradley Beal flies to Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns have officialized the 3-team trade that brings star Bradley Beal to Arizona along with Isaiah Todd and Jordan Goodwin.

Phoenix ships Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, five future second-round picks, four pick-swaps and an unspecified cash to Washington, with one second-round pick going to Indiana.

Washington also sent a future second round pick to Indiana.

Finally the Wizards and the Pacers exchanged picks in the lottery (7 in Washington, 8 in Indiana, chosen respectively by Bilal Coulibaly and Jarace Walker).

