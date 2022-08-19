Home Sports The total winning percentage of each team since 1976: Spurs, Lakers, Greens, 8th in the top three Rockets, 20th in Warriors_NBA_Pelicans_Hornets
Sports

The total winning percentage of each team since 1976: Spurs, Lakers, Greens, 8th in the top three Rockets, 20th in Warriors_NBA_Pelicans_Hornets

by admin
The total winning percentage of each team since 1976: Spurs, Lakers, Greens, 8th in the top three Rockets, 20th in Warriors_NBA_Pelicans_Hornets

Original title: The total winning percentage of each team since 1976: Spurs, Lakers, Greens, 8th in the top three Rockets, 20th in Warriors

The total winning percentage of each team since 1976: Spurs, Lakers, Greens, 8th in the top three Rockets, 20th in Warriors

Live it, August 19. Recently, the US media CBS Sports posted a picture of the total winning percentage of each NBA team since the merger of the league in 1976. Among them, the Spurs lead with 61.1%, and the Lakers and the Green Army are ranked second and third respectively. , Rockets 8th, Warriors 20th.

The specific rankings are as follows (see the attached picture for the winning percentage):

1-5: Spurs, Lakers, Greens, Trail Blazers, Thunder;

6-10: Jazz, Suns, Rockets, Heat, Bulls;

11-15: 76ers, Bucks, Mavericks, Pacers, Hawks;

16-20: Nuggets, Pistons, Raptors, Cavaliers, Warriors;

21-25: Knicks, Magic, Pelicans, Hornets, Wizards;

26-30: Kings, Grizzlies, Nets, Clippers, Timberwolves.

(Ouch)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Hanging? The Lakers fell out of the playoffs again, and the remaining six games are a devil's schedule – yqqlm

You may also like

Romano:Inter Milan will not accept Paris’ 50 million...

Inter, training at San Siro, there was also...

Burdisso eliminated in the heat fades the final...

Engineer Bigham and that record of the hour...

Riso Scotti and Elachem towards the new season

Cincinnati Open: Zhang Shuai enters the top 16...

Tuchel-Conte: here are the sanctions. Fines and a...

The reason why the Nets rejected Irving in...

From Zingari to Becerri, the top shots of...

Chinese Super League – Massacre!Junior scored a hat-trick...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy