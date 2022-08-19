Original title: The total winning percentage of each team since 1976: Spurs, Lakers, Greens, 8th in the top three Rockets, 20th in Warriors

Live it, August 19. Recently, the US media CBS Sports posted a picture of the total winning percentage of each NBA team since the merger of the league in 1976. Among them, the Spurs lead with 61.1%, and the Lakers and the Green Army are ranked second and third respectively. , Rockets 8th, Warriors 20th.

The specific rankings are as follows (see the attached picture for the winning percentage):

1-5: Spurs, Lakers, Greens, Trail Blazers, Thunder;

6-10: Jazz, Suns, Rockets, Heat, Bulls;

11-15: 76ers, Bucks, Mavericks, Pacers, Hawks;

16-20: Nuggets, Pistons, Raptors, Cavaliers, Warriors;

21-25: Knicks, Magic, Pelicans, Hornets, Wizards;

26-30: Kings, Grizzlies, Nets, Clippers, Timberwolves.

