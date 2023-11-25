The tug-of-war competition of the Second National Games of Changsha County in 2023 was successfully held

The tug-of-war competition of the Second National Games of Changsha County in 2023 was a successful and thrilling event. Hosted by the Changsha County Culture, Tourism, Radio, Television, and Sports Bureau, the competition featured nearly 300 participants from 17 teams across the county.

The competition was divided into two categories: county agencies and towns (streets), with an elimination system in the group stage and a best-of-three-game system in the finals. The atmosphere was filled with excitement, as coaches and team leaders cheered on their players and residents came to watch and show their support.

Ultimately, the County Education Bureau team emerged as the champions in the county-level agency group, while the Ansha Town team claimed victory in the town (street) group. Chen Yuan, the coach of the County Education Bureau team, expressed pride in the team’s performance, highlighting the dedication and teamwork of the members.

Gao Jie, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of Changsha County Culture, Tourism, Radio, Film, and Sports Bureau, emphasized the competition’s role in promoting national fitness and increasing participation and exchanges between various sports organizations in the county.

The successful and engaging event showcased the strong spirit and sportsmanship of the participants, drawing attention from various media outlets such as Palm Xingsha. The article was edited by Wang Shunxiang.

