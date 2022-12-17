PORDENONE. Pordenone continues to suffer from “draw”, which in Zanica (province of Bergamo), in the stadium owned by Albinoleffe collects the fourth all in the last five games.

Milesi’s own goal, following a close shot by Dubickas (initially rested), fifteen minutes from the end, had deluded the neroverdi fans that the spell of the last terrible month had been broken. Instead, in the second minute of stoppage time, Borghini took care of surprising the black and green defense in front of goal after a cross from Piccoli from the left.

A point that therefore smacks of mockery for Di Carlo’s team, engaged in the derby on Thursday with former Pavanel’s Triestina, today back to victory after 7 days of abstinence.

Luckily for the neroverdi up front, they all equalized and the summit, occupied by the Pro Sesto-Feralpisalò duo, remained just a stone’s throw away.

ALBINOLEFFE 1-1 PORDENONE

ALBINOLEFFE (3-5-2): Pagno; Borghini, Milesi (41′ st Marchetti), Miculi (33′ st Petrungaro); Gusu, Doumbia (16′ st Giorgione), Brentan (41′ st Muzio), Piccoli, Zoma; Coco, Manconi. Available: Giroletti, Bersanetti, Concas, Gelli, Rosso, De Felice, Allieri, Toma. All.: Biava.

PORDENONE (4-3-1-2): Party; Bruscagin, Pirrello, Ajeti, Benedetti; Zammarini, Burrai (41′ st Giorico), Torrasi; Deli (1′ st Dubickas); Candellone (48′ st Piscopo), Palombi (33′ st Biondi). Available: Martinez, Casarin, La Rosa, Ingrosso, Negro, Destito. All.: Di Carlo.

REFEREE: Perri of Rome 1.

SCORERS: In the second half, at 30′ st Milesi (author), at 47′ Borghini.

NOTE: Benedetti, Brentan, Ajeti, Bruscagin and Torrasi booked. Corners 3-5. Recovery: 1′ pt, 5′ st.