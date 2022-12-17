A man chosen by Morocco since 2011 to defend the interests of Rabat, and by virtue of his appearing to be “a credible interlocutor for all parties”. Some cables published by a hacker who calls himself Chris Coleman shed more light on the role of Antonio Panzeri, the former MEP of Pd and Article One, especially in what is historically one of the most expensive dossiers for Morocco, Western Sahara, region aspiring to self-determination under the leadership of the Polisario Front and with the support of Algeria.