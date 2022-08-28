VOGHERA

A 300-goal striker between D and Excellence to complete the market and raise the technical rate and experience of the squad. The Viqueria (Second category) gives Daniele Di Gennaro, close to 40 years old, who has lived a long career in higher categories, also passing through Vogherese, Derthona and OltrepoVoghera. «We left a little quietly, until July 1st there was the question of the field to be defined. Then, thanks to the municipal administration and the benevolence of the president of Vogherese Oreste Cavaliere, whom we thank for his kindness, we were able to start again with the opportunity to play at Parisi. We closed the first purchases, then it was a succession of adhesions to our project. Our columns are Giugliano, Airoud, Brondoni and Padovan, to which we have added the gem of Di Gennaro. There are also many quality young players and a coach like Di Trani who knows how to create enthusiasm in the group. As objectives, we aim for the top », declares the general manager of the Viqueria Umberto Baggini.

The new coach Alessandro Di Trani strongly believes in the Viqueria project: «I have to thank Andrea Giugliano, a goalkeeper of great value, who wanted me here. We are an open construction site, which is working with very high motivations. We are fortunate to have a company that is always present and organized. I promised the managers that we will not finish last ”, smiles mister Di Trani. The arrival of Di Gennaro enriches the staff of the Viqueria: ”Di Gennaro is in great shape, and has a lot of stimuli, but in the group there are many quality guys who may not have been considered in other places. The main goal that I set myself is to entertain the company and my children ». Today the first friendly match of the Viqueria al Chiappano with Varzi (Third category); Monday 29 August, another field test of Valenzana (Promotion), then the friendlies with Salicevallestaffora, Sale and Lomellina will follow. The Rose. Goalkeepers: Franchi, Giugliano, Swider. Defenders: Abdou, Airoud, Corduana, Marchesi, Marini. Midfielders: Belba, Bina, Brondoni, Ghidotti, Macaluso, Mantineo, Provasi, Rushi, Scaramuzzino, Spinello. Forwards: Di Gennaro, Faravelli, Fina, Forni, Giardina, Novelli, Padovan.—

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI