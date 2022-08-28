De Nardi, an entrepreneur from Aton, on Facebook responds to the mayor’s appeal to take to the streets. “Who are you protesting against?” Against the parties that overthrew the government? “

“We are ready to take to the streets alongside the citizens.” The mayor of Treviso Mario Conte incites the protest against the energy price increases, but on Facebook he collects the call to responsibility from Giorgio De Nardi, the entrepreneur who leads Aton Group, a company specializing in innovation and information technology for businesses. “You have brought down the government for electoral purposes and now you are complaining?” Is, in summary, De Nardi’s response to the mayor of Treviso.

Autumn 2022 scares companies, traders, citizens but also municipalities. Ca ‘Sugana, due to price increases, will pay 3 million euros more for electricity. Hence the Conte controversy. “We are on the verge of one social crisis extremely concerning. The increases in light and gas are intolerable. We are close to the businesses that are displaying their bills in the window. We will also do it on the doors of the Municipality. We are also ready to take to the streets with the citizens. Sanctions on Russia are proving to be a boomerang. Here many risk not being able to spend next winter. It is anger that there is still talk of speculation: the government, already the outgoing one, in addition to the one that will take office, has the duty to intervene as soon as possible to put a ceiling on prices that are leading few to earn while citizens risk being suspended services or even having to stay in the cold. It is immoral. We need strong government action, there is no time to waste, ”the mayor wrote on Facebook.

“Mr. Mayor, I don’t understand, can you explain the objective of this protest to me?” Asks De Nardi, commenting on the mayor’s post. «We had an excellent government that was working hard to build an effective strategy to exit from Russian blackmail (purchase of LNG carriers, agreements with other methane producing countries, price cap Europe …). You’ve wanted to kill him for some time electoral cravings. Now the real troubles begin, for companies and citizens. More than the cost of gas, Italy’s big problem is the public debt. Against whom do you plan to take to the streets, mayor? Against the parties that overthrew the best government since De Gasperi? ».