Tan Long published by Xinhua News Agency during the game

Among the four men’s soccer teams participating in this East Asian Cup, the Chinese men’s soccer selection team with U23 players as the team is the youngest with an average age of 22.6 years. But the only goal for the team was 34-year-old overage international Tan Long, who is also the oldest player in the team. Relying on his “Flying Immortals”, the national football team won the Hong Kong team 1-0 the day before yesterday.

With 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss, the final result of the national football selection team slightly exceeded the expectations of the outside world for this team. Due to the injuries of 3 originally scheduled overage players, the national football team finally sent a lineup with only 2 overage international players.

Winning Hong Kong, China and getting 3 points is the “bottom line” expectation of the outside world for this young team before the expedition. In the end, the national football team won the third place with 4 points. The extra 1 point was obtained in the second round against Japan.

In terms of performance, this young national football team is not bad. In the face of the two powerhouses in Japan and South Korea, there was no big defeat, and they even drew with the host Japan. I am afraid I can’t ask for more from them, after all, there is a gap in age. But judging from the content of the game, apart from Tan Long’s goal in the three games, only goalkeeper Han Jiaqi’s brave save was impressive. It’s hard to find any bright spots.

The biggest problem plaguing coach Jankovic is the team’s offense. “After this competition, we have improved in defense, but there are still many areas to improve in attack.” This young team, like the national football team that participated in the top 12, is facing the problem of “powerlessness”.

Before the match against South Korea, Jankovic had focused on offense, but the national football team had almost no chance to attack in the entire first round of the game. There was only one shot in the whole game, and no shot on target. Facing Japan, the national football team scored 1 point on defense, with only 2 shots on target and 1 shot on target. Even in the final battle against the weaker Hong Kong, China, the national football team had only 7 shots, which was 13 times behind the opponent.

If we talk about the back line, the national football selection team also has outstanding performances from Han Jiaqi, Zhu Chenjie, and Jiang Shenglong, but in the midfield and frontcourt, it is almost impossible to see the organizational ability of the national football team. Apart from Dai Weijun’s occasional flash, there is hardly a second player who can organize an effective offense. The best of these U23 players will become an important reliance for the national football team to impact the next World Cup. However, the only goal for the national football team is Tan Long, a 34-year-old veteran who has a high probability of missing the next World Preliminaries. Who can provoke a new batch of national football leaders? At a time when the team is in desperate need of renewal, it seems difficult to have a clear answer to this question.

Locked in the third place in this East Asian Cup. For a team with the youngest average age, such a result is barely passable. But for these U23 players, there is still a long way to go.

(Guan Yin)