Luca Campogrande, Pallacanestro Trieste, talks about his season at Il Piccolo: «There’s never a single factor when you can’t express yourself at your best. I don’t look at standard bearers but we often tend to think that after serious injuries everything belongs to the past, in reality I never stopped to get back on track after two difficult years. I burned energy, training every day even in the summer. But working too much after seasons like this can also prove counterproductive. Mind you, I’m not looking for an easy justification. I take my responsibilities.”