The coach of the Croatian national team, Zlatko Dalić, is not satisfied with the treatment of his national team by FIFA.

Source: Profimedia

One coach acted even more interestingly, boycotting the vote and he did not send them to the “house of football”.

In the matter of the coach of Croatia, Zlatko Dalić, whose name no one could find in the official documentation, and at first it was assumed that FIFA made a mistake – or that the bronze winner from the World Cup in Qatar forgot to send his votes in time.

However, Dalić admitted to the official website of the Croatian Football Association (HNS) that he deliberately did not vote because he was disappointed with FIFA’s move and explained it as follows:I am disappointed with FIFA’s attitude towards the Croatian national team because I think we deserve more respect for the results we have achieved in recent years. We are the only national team that was among the top four in the World Cup and the top four in the League of Nations last year“, said Dalić and started listing all the favorable results of the “fiery”.



See also Time for school reports and interviews with teachers: expert advice to find private tutoring

The coach of Croatia is surprised that only Modrić was on the list of 14 candidates for the best player in the world, that is, he wonders where Mateo Kovačić and Joško Gvardiol are, that is, why Dominik Livaković was not even among the five candidates for the best goalkeeper in the world.

“Among the five proposed coaches, whom I greatly appreciate in turn, are three coaches, but none of them won both the final tournament of the League of Nations and a medal at the World Cup. With great respect for the success of Morocco and their coach, in two meetings between them, Croatia drew and victory in the bronze medal game”, emphasized Dalić in a harsh message in which he stated that FIFA should promote Croatia more.

Let us remind you that Luka Modrić ended up in fourth place in the selection for the best football player in the world, and he was also voted Serbian coach Dragan Stojković, as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina. helmsman Faruk Hadžibegić.

(WORLD)