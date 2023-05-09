Home » They also take away his 700 euro shoes: football player robbed in Corso Como in Milan
Sports

They also take away his 700 euro shoes: football player robbed in Corso Como in Milan

by admin
They also take away his 700 euro shoes: football player robbed in Corso Como in Milan

An evening that began under the banner of movedwhich ended instead with a robbery: to pay the price especially a twenty-year-old soccer playerwho currently plays in one Serie B team in Swisswhich were even stolen on Sunday the shoes.

As reported by the newspaper The day, everything happened to Milanoa Corso Como, one of the best-known streets of the Milanese night. The footballer had just spent the evening with a colleague in one of the many clubs in the area. On leaving, late at night, the two were surrounded by at least twenty men. The gang robbed both friends, but the 20-year-old fared much worse: the thieves stole a watch from him Cartier worth thousands of euros, the earrings, the gold necklace, the cell phone, and cash. But not only that: the footballer also remained without shoes. Yes, because the attackers also decided to take away the shoes he was wearing, “special” shoes used after an injury on the pitch, worth over 700 euro.

Previous Article

It’s always Jannik Sinner: he beats Schwartzman and is in the round of 16 in Barcelona. Now there is Nishioka

See also  Cortina, second win in a row on the Fassa field

You may also like

Danny Schofield: Doncaster Rovers sack manager after 18th-placed...

Second division: How HSV now wants to continue

Walker domina il quarto quarto, Lakers-Warriors 3-1

How is Oliver Bierhoff? The answer surprises

Childlike innocence welcomes the Asian Games Hangzhou Wensan...

The Maradona stadium illuminated by cell phones, the...

Quarter-finals of the Champions League: THW Kiel welcomes...

Here’s what’s about to happen to Juve

After a crisis meeting with sports director Krösche:...

Borussia Dortmund: “I was injured for two weeks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy