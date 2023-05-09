They also take away his 700 euro shoes: football player robbed in Corso Como in Milan

An evening that began under the banner of movedwhich ended instead with a robbery: to pay the price especially a twenty-year-old soccer playerwho currently plays in one Serie B team in Swisswhich were even stolen on Sunday the shoes.

As reported by the newspaper The day, everything happened to Milanoa Corso Como, one of the best-known streets of the Milanese night. The footballer had just spent the evening with a colleague in one of the many clubs in the area. On leaving, late at night, the two were surrounded by at least twenty men. The gang robbed both friends, but the 20-year-old fared much worse: the thieves stole a watch from him Cartier worth thousands of euros, the earrings, the gold necklace, the cell phone, and cash. But not only that: the footballer also remained without shoes. Yes, because the attackers also decided to take away the shoes he was wearing, “special” shoes used after an injury on the pitch, worth over 700 euro.