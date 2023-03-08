Direction, writing, videos, networks, organization, administration, product, marketing, layout, documentation, image, SEO…24 essential women in the operation of SPORT

Different profiles, with different tastes and opinions. All of them important. This is an X-ray of all the workers of the SPORT newspaper

A bar, a football game and a few beers. A group of friends at the bar. The referee cancels a goal for offside. One of the girls in the group protests. The VAR agrees with him and the goal goes up on the scoreboard. “You do know about soccer, right? How come you like it?“, says another who is out there. An anecdote applicable to so many other sports.

We women are used to answering these types of questions in situations of our daily lives. There is not always bad intention. But there they are. We live in a macho society by definition.. Sport, especially soccer, has historically been a space for men. And women bother.

Also in sports journalism. Although it seems that things have changed, it has not been that bad.. Those of us on the front line continue to put up with all kinds of sexist comments. Whether we go to the kitchen or to wash, depends on the day. In social networks, they are accentuated. They judge us by our physique and we have to constantly demonstrate why we deserve to be where we are. Enough.

We celebrate that there are more and more women in sports media. At SPORT, today we are 24. Some of us have been here for almost 40 years and others have just arrived. We work in writing, social networks, video, layout, product, marketing, SEO, administration, archives and much more.. And in many cases, our work is not seen. But it is essential for the diary to work. We are very different and our way of thinking, too. Some of us are more into soccer, others from basketball, handball, tennis, swimming or motor. And in recent years we have fought to give more visibility to women’s sport. Because he doesn’t understand gender. And there is a long way to go.

We want to be taken into account, more and more, to be at the forefront. For taking decisions. To have our opinion space. To participate in sports gatherings because we are good journalists, not to meet a quota. And that they do it more days than March 8. Because today is women’s day, but hopefully in a while it will no longer be necessary to have a date on the calendar to vindicate our work.