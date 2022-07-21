It is the darkest hour. Because yesterday did not emerge the image of a government in crisis, but of an entire political class in crisis. It was clear yesterday how detached this Parliament is from the needs of the country, which perhaps has never felt so bad and so little represented by its elected representatives.

The most populist Parliament – in terms of numbers – in our republican history has succeeded in ignoring the hopes of a large section of civil society – which in the last five days had asked with appeals and signatures not to pull the plug on the premiership of Draghi – delivering us a valuable lesson: good politics is not one that seduces crowds, but one that knows how to maintain a course of consistency in ideas and principles. So yesterday M5S, Forza Italia and Lega turned their backs on Mario Draghi essentially for one reason: in his speech in the Senate, the Prime Minister reiterated some fixed points, the only ones around which a government of national unity can be built. That is: no to ultimatums, and therefore no to the blackmail of individual parties. The premier could not have been clearer in outlining the perimeter within which he would conduct his government action in the next six months, until the natural expiry of the legislature. He did not try to meet the demands of the leaders, the personalities, the half-mouthed requests. And the parties have punished him. The problem now is certainly not if, how and when the date of the polls will be brought forward. The problem is the confusion in which a ruling class is stirring that has shown that it does not know how to build new political ideas and projects: from the progressive broad field to a center-right coalition that is struggling to find a real glue. A ruling class that in this desert has triggered the fuse of Draghi’s “irrevocable resignation”, leaving us with the feeling of not having a clear idea of ​​the goal towards which he wants to lead the country. A goal that does not look at the benefit of the individual party. But the advantage of Italy.