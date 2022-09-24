Home Sports Thrilling Derthona a penalty from Gomez at 95 ‘avoids surrender with Ligorna at Coppi
Sports

Thrilling Derthona a penalty from Gomez at 95 ‘avoids surrender with Ligorna at Coppi

by admin
Thrilling Derthona a penalty from Gomez at 95 ‘avoids surrender with Ligorna at Coppi

Fourth consecutive draw for the bianconeri in the league Ten team from 14 ‘due to the expulsion of Tambussi

Stefano Brocchetti

September 23, 2022

TORTONA

Another draw, the fourth in as many league games, for Derthona, who even at home with Ligorna, in the midweek round, breaks the taboo of victory, even risking capitulating and catching their opponents with a penalty in the 95th minute. The score changes: after three consecutive 2-2s, a very painful 1-1 arrives, in a match heavily conditioned by refereeing. Not so much for the two penalties granted, one on each side and both unexceptionable, but for so many decisions that appeared questionable about fouls, warnings, wastes of time. Like the expulsion of Tambussi, author of the foul of the penalty for the Ligurians in the first minutes: certain the withholding of the attacker, but not in the position of last man.

Silvestri’s transformation at 15 ‘and the excessive red condition the game: Mr. Fossati plays with the defense at 3 (or 5) and asks Rome for greater protection of the two central players, so as not to lower the outsiders. But the performance is opaque: even if the team is well put on the field, the players’ initiative to create dangers is lacking. Little responsibility in throws, few misses without the ball, dribbling aimed only at winning throw-ins. In the second half it does not go better, even if with the inclusion of Saccà, the speed of the ball increases and you dare more. The conclusions, however, are in vain. In the final, the center of gravity rises and the Derthona pushes up to recovery, by 8i for a break due to a spectator who fell in the stands and was immediately rescued. In the 95th minute, the former player, full-back Gualtieri, commits the decisive foul and Gomez takes charge of the penalty that straightens the game. A heart-pounding final, with the guests almost doubling on the counterattack, then scoring offside, then a yellow card to Saccà for a useless foul and Trevisiol’s expulsion for reaction. The appointment with the first victory is postponed, the championship stops for the elections and resumes on Wednesday 28, with the bianconeri engaged on the Fezzanese field.

See also  Matt Magalini, Mellano does not affect Taramelli and Puliti are not in the evening

4th day: Asti-Gozzano 1-1, Castanese-Sestri 1-3, Fossano-Chieri 1-2, Sanremese-Bra 1-1. Pontdonnaz-Casale sub judice, Chisola-Stresa 0-2, Castellanzese-Vado 4-2, Derthona-Ligorna 1-1, Borgosesia-Legnano 1-4. Today at 3 pm Pinerolo-Fezzanese. Classification: Sanremese 10; Sestri 9; Castellanzese 8; Gozzano, Chieri, Vado 7; Borgo, Casale, Bra, Stresa, Ligorna 5; Derthona, Pinerolo 4; Fezzanese *, Castanese, Legnano, PontDonnaz 3; Fossano 1, Chisola 0. –

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

World cycling, the favorites for the rainbow jersey,...

WTA Tour Tokyo Station: Zhang Shuai, Zheng Qinwen...

World Cup Women’s Basketball Tournament 47 points victory...

Schettino has already set to work. In his...

Vranckx: “I like the Milan project. I feel...

Juventus, the board of directors approves the 2021-22...

Rugby Urc, Zebre two points and many regrets:...

Top 100 players TOP5 released!Antetokounmpo tops Curry’s 5th...

Racism, Uefa threatens Juve: partial closure of the...

Chinese women’s basketball coach: The two-game winning streak...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy