TORTONA

Another draw, the fourth in as many league games, for Derthona, who even at home with Ligorna, in the midweek round, breaks the taboo of victory, even risking capitulating and catching their opponents with a penalty in the 95th minute. The score changes: after three consecutive 2-2s, a very painful 1-1 arrives, in a match heavily conditioned by refereeing. Not so much for the two penalties granted, one on each side and both unexceptionable, but for so many decisions that appeared questionable about fouls, warnings, wastes of time. Like the expulsion of Tambussi, author of the foul of the penalty for the Ligurians in the first minutes: certain the withholding of the attacker, but not in the position of last man.

Silvestri’s transformation at 15 ‘and the excessive red condition the game: Mr. Fossati plays with the defense at 3 (or 5) and asks Rome for greater protection of the two central players, so as not to lower the outsiders. But the performance is opaque: even if the team is well put on the field, the players’ initiative to create dangers is lacking. Little responsibility in throws, few misses without the ball, dribbling aimed only at winning throw-ins. In the second half it does not go better, even if with the inclusion of Saccà, the speed of the ball increases and you dare more. The conclusions, however, are in vain. In the final, the center of gravity rises and the Derthona pushes up to recovery, by 8i for a break due to a spectator who fell in the stands and was immediately rescued. In the 95th minute, the former player, full-back Gualtieri, commits the decisive foul and Gomez takes charge of the penalty that straightens the game. A heart-pounding final, with the guests almost doubling on the counterattack, then scoring offside, then a yellow card to Saccà for a useless foul and Trevisiol’s expulsion for reaction. The appointment with the first victory is postponed, the championship stops for the elections and resumes on Wednesday 28, with the bianconeri engaged on the Fezzanese field.

4th day: Asti-Gozzano 1-1, Castanese-Sestri 1-3, Fossano-Chieri 1-2, Sanremese-Bra 1-1. Pontdonnaz-Casale sub judice, Chisola-Stresa 0-2, Castellanzese-Vado 4-2, Derthona-Ligorna 1-1, Borgosesia-Legnano 1-4. Today at 3 pm Pinerolo-Fezzanese. Classification: Sanremese 10; Sestri 9; Castellanzese 8; Gozzano, Chieri, Vado 7; Borgo, Casale, Bra, Stresa, Ligorna 5; Derthona, Pinerolo 4; Fezzanese *, Castanese, Legnano, PontDonnaz 3; Fossano 1, Chisola 0. –