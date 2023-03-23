Home Sports Thursday’s transfer gossip: Muani, Wirtz, Henderson, Pochettino, Gnonto, Lukaku
Manchester United could use Tottenham’s interest in English goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 26, to persuade Spurs to sell England striker Harry Kane, 29. (ESPN)external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt France forward Randal Kolo Muani, 24, who is a £105m target for Manchester Unitedhas suggested he is open to a move this summer. (L’Equipe, via email)external-link

Manchester City have reignited their interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s 19-year-old Germany midfielder Florian Wirtz. (90 minutes)external-link

Tottenham risk missing out on former manager Mauricio Pochettino in the summer with the Argentine high on Real Madrid’s wish list if current boss Carlo Ancelotti leaves. (Times)external-link

Chelsea have accepted they will need to take a sizeable loss if they are to sell Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, in the summer. (Football Insider)external-link

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in signing 19-year-old Italy forward Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Metro)external-link

Juventus and Napoli are among several Italian clubs who are also interested in Gnonto. (90 minutes)external-link

Arsenal and Barcelona’s hopes of signing Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real society appear to be over after the 24-year-old said he does not intend to leave at the end of the season. (Mail)external-link

Barcelona are interested in signing Monaco’s 21-year-old Brazilian defender Vanderson. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

Several clubs have shown interest in signing English left-back Brandon Williams, 22, from Manchester United. (Football Insider)external-link

Juventus’ France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, has hinted he may be interested in a summer move to Liverpool. (Sun)external-link

