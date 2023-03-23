sex education is an important topic that must be addressed by parents in a timely manner and appropriate to the age and maturity of their children.

In general, experts suspect that parents should start talking about sex with their children. from an early agegradually and in a safe and open environment for questions and answers.

For example, parents can start talking to their children about the human body and its partshow they work, what they are and what they are for.

As children grow, parents can go introducing more complex topicssuch as puberty, menstruation, reproduction, birth control, sexually transmitted diseases, and sexual consent.

It’s important for parents to also talk about the values ​​and ethics around sex, such as the importance of mutual respectclear communication and informed and conscious decision making.

Parents must be willing to listen to your children’s questions and concerns without judging themand offer honest and accurate answers that are appropriate to their age and level of maturity.

In summary, parents should talk about sex with their children in at an opportune moment and graduallyanswering your questions and concerns with honesty and sensitivity, and always promoting healthy values ​​and ethics around the subject.

When to do it?

The age at which parents should start talking about sex with their children may vary depending on cultureeducation and the individual situation of each family and child.

However, sexual health experts recommend that parents start talking about it from an early agebefore children receive misinformation or misinformation from less reliable sources.

Some experts suggested that parents can start talking about sex with your children from 4 or 5 years oldwhen children begin to ask questions about the human body and the differences between boys and girls.

As children grow, parents can go deeper into topics more complex and detailed.

In general, parents should keep up with their children and be attentive to their questions and needs, adapting their answers to the age and maturity of each child.

parents too can take advantage of natural opportunitiessuch as sex education programs at school, movies or television series, to approach topics in a more natural way and open spaces for dialogue with your children.

In any case, it is important that parents start talking about sex with their children as soon as possible, and maintain an open and honest dialogue throughout the growth and development of children and youth.

What to do if your child sees pornography?

If a parent discovers that their child has viewed pornography, it is important to remain calm and approach the issue with sensitivity and empathy. Here are some suggestions on what to do in this situation:

talk to the child

First, parents should talk to their child and ask questions to understand what they have seen and how they feel about it. It is important to listen to his answers without judging him. and make sure the child feels safe to talk about it.

Explain the dangers of pornography

Parents must explain the risks and dangers of pornographysuch as the creation of a distorted image of sexuality, exposure to violent or illegal content, and addiction to pornography.

Set limits and rules

Parents should set clear boundaries and standards about using electronic devices and surfing the internet, and you’ll be hurt knowing that pornography is inappropriate for their age.

Provide sex education

It is important that parents provide adequate and accurate sexual education to their children, so that can understand sexuality in a healthy way and develop a balanced and realistic vision of sexual relations.

Provide emotional support

Children may feel confused, embarrassed, or scared after viewing pornography. Parents must offer emotional support and let them know that they can talk to them about anything that concerns them.

Block access to pornography

Parents can also block access to pornography on electronic devices and set parental controls to limit access to inappropriate content.

In general, it is important for parents to be aware of their children’s online activities, set clear rules and provide adequate sexual education and emotional support to help develop a healthy and realistic view of sexuality.

Comments