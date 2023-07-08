Timberwolves’ Edwards Reflects on Nuggets Series and Looks Towards Next Season

Title: Timberwolves’ Edwards Reflects on Series with Nuggets and Looks Ahead to Next Season

Date: July 8, 2023

Source: Live

Minnesota Timberwolves player, Anthony Edwards, recently shared his thoughts on the team’s series against the Denver Nuggets during an appearance on the “NBA Today” program. Edwards expressed how the outcome of the series would have been different if Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels were able to play.

Edwards acknowledged the impact Reid and McDaniels could have made, stating, “If Naz (Reed) and Jaden (McDaniels) can play, I think that round of the series will be different, it’s that simple.” The absence of these players seemingly had a significant effect on the team’s performance.

Looking ahead to the next season, Edwards emphasized the importance of having all the players on the team ready and prepared. He mentioned that Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jaden McDaniels are expected to have their best year. Edwards also expressed confidence in Naz Reid’s abilities, saying that he will be the best backup center in the league.

When asked about his summer plans, Edwards said, “I haven’t tried anything new, just train more.” This dedication to improving his skills and staying in shape demonstrates his commitment to the game and his team.

