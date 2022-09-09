They win for the third consecutive time and without losing a single match Sunday in San Genesio between sportsmen and former champions (Zanetti, Matri, Ventola)

For the third consecutive year, the “Amici di Piazza” conquer the coveted first place in the Autogol & Friends tournament. The group of boys from Voghera has thus signed a fantastic Triplete, imposing themselves in the sporting event with a charitable background organized by the famous Pavia comedy trio of the Autogol, staged last Sunday at the San Genesio sports center. A five-a-side football marathon, which started at 9 in the morning, and lasted all day, with the final at 21; the competition included 13 teams from all over Italy.

«It was an extraordinary emotion for us – say“ Gli Amici di Piazza ”- it was wonderful to win this prestigious tournament for the third time and we were very pleased to receive the compliments of the own goals. We will be back next year to defend the title ». The Vogherese team fielded Andrea Giugliano, Abla Airoud, Facundo Milano, Simone Marchesi, Nicolò Matti, Antonio Di Pinto, Davide Zanetti, Matteo Artesani. Leading and encouraging the team towards the third title, the president Riccardo Piazzardi. The Amici di Piazza have followed a clear path, without stumbling. In the initial round, they scored three wins in as many games.

The unstoppable march of the Vogherese then continued in the knockout matches, with successes in the quarter-finals (6-1), in the semifinals (5-3), up to the triumph in the final (4-1). In the semifinals, the Amici di Piazza beat the Autogol team, which featured Christian Puggioni as the goalkeeper, an extreme defender with a past in Serie A. In the final act of the tournament, the Vogherese team then overtook a team from Naples. Abla Airoud, with 13 goals, has earned the palm of top scorer. During the day, several famous people took part in the charity initiative such as former footballers Alessandro Matri and Nicola Ventola, DJ Georgia Mos and sports journalists Mario Giunta and Nicolò Schira. The large audience present then welcomed Javier Zanetti, current vice president of Inter and former captain of the Nerazzurri team, with a real ovation, overwhelmed by the affection of the people who flocked to San Genesio. Famous guests didn’t just attend. The tournament regulations, in fact, provided that the VIP characters could play or train a team through the draw. The Autogol & Friends tournament combines football, fun and charity with an established and successful formula.

The entire proceeds from the registrations will be donated to the Pupi Foundation, an organization founded in 2001 by Javier Zanetti and his wife Paula focused on the integral protection of the rights of children and adolescents.

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI