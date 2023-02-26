Original title: Today’s Premier League game prediction: West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest Leeds United vs Southampton

West Ham United VS Nottingham Forest

West Ham currently ranks 18th with 5 wins, 5 draws and 13 losses with 20 points. In the past 5 league games, the team has achieved a record of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 losses. The state has rebounded, and they drew with Newcastle and Chelsea one after another. Last season, the team finished seventh in the Premier League. This season’s record has declined severely, and the team is still in the relegation zone. Scored 19 goals in 23 rounds of the league, ranking 16th in the number of goals scored, and the offensive output is still insufficient. Conceded 26 goals on the defensive end, ranking 13th in the number of goals conceded. For a team in the middle and lower reaches, the defense is still good.

Nottingham Forest currently ranks 13th with 6 wins, 7 draws and 10 losses with 25 points. In the past 5 league games, the teams have achieved 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss. In the last round, they evened the score tenaciously after falling behind first and tied Manchester City 1:1. As a newly promoted team, Nottingham has performed well this season and is 5 points away from the relegation zone of the Premier League. On the offensive end, they scored 18 goals in 23 league rounds and ranked 18th. On the defensive end, they conceded 38 goals in 23 league rounds, ranking fifth in the number of goals conceded. The bad news is that the injuries of forward Awoniyi, midfielder Ryan Yates, defender Aurier, McKenna and many other players are bound to affect the team’s state.

Match analysis: The two teams have had 6 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses in the last 10 games against West Ham United. West Ham’s home win rate is 36%, and Nottingham’s away win rate is 9%. In the early Asian handicap, most institutions gave half/one set, and they are still optimistic about the undefeated home team. Personally, I feel that the strength of the two teams is equal. Considering that Nottingham has a lot of injuries, we are still optimistic about the home team’s victory.

Score prediction: 2:1 3:0 Leeds United VS Southampton Leeds United currently ranks 19th with 4 wins, 7 draws and 12 losses with 19 points. The last 5 Premier League games have achieved 2 draws and 3 losses. Among them, Manchester United scored 1 point in a 2:2 draw with Manchester United. Ranked 11th with 28 goals scored in 23 rounds of the league. Among them, Spanish forward Rodrigo scored 10 goals alone, the most goals scored in the team. The defensive end conceded 39 goals and ranked 4th. On the 21st, Leeds United announced Gracia as the team's head coach. Gracia has coached Osasuna, Valencia and other teams. He is good at defensive counterattacks. This game is also his debut. . Southampton currently has 5 wins, 3 draws and 15 losses with 18 points, ranking first from the bottom. The last 5 league games have achieved a record of 2 wins and 3 losses. In the last round of the league away game, they beat Chelsea 1-0 and scored 3 points. 19 goals scored in 23 league rounds ranked 16th, and 40 goals conceded ranked 3rd. It can be said that Southampton's offense and defense are relatively poor this season. The home win rate is only 9%, ranking bottom 1. Instead, the away win rate reached 33%, ranking 8th. Game analysis: Leeds United have achieved 4 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses in the last 10 encounters between the two teams. The last time the two teams faced each other was when Southampton drew Leeds United 2:2 at home in August last year. Leeds United's home win rate is 27%, and Southampton's away win rate is 33%. In the initial Asian handicap, most institutions give a hemispherical handicap, and they are more optimistic about the undefeated home team. I personally feel that the strengths of the two teams are equal. Leeds United has not won 10 rounds and should win a game. In addition, the new coach is more optimistic about Leeds United's home win in the first game. Score prediction: 2:0 2:1

