Tonali Opens Up about Leaving Milan: A Difficult Decision Made at the Right Time

Original title: Tonali reflects on decision to leave Milan, hopes for return in the future

Live broadcast, July 7th – Italian midfielder Tonali recently spoke about his departure from AC Milan and his move to Premier League team Newcastle in a recent interview at the airport.

When asked about his first feelings after completing the transfer, Tonali expressed positivity. He mentioned meeting individuals who were eager to sign him and were extremely positive about his arrival.

Tonali acknowledged that his decision to leave Milan was the most difficult choice of his career, but he believed it was the right time to make this move. He expressed gratitude towards Milan for welcoming him like their own child and stated that he will forever be thankful to the club and his teammates. Tonali emphasized that he will always be a Milan fan.

Regarding the departure of club legend Paolo Maldini, Tonali acknowledged the significant role Maldini played in his career, especially during his first year at Milan. Tonali expressed his gratitude towards Maldini and stated that even though their paths have diverged, Maldini still remains a huge influence on the players. Tonali recognized Maldini’s deep knowledge of the club and emphasized the importance of remaining calm despite his departure.

Tonali also mentioned that he had a conversation with Stefano Pioli before the press conference, stating that while Pioli might not have expected the transfer, both parties understood and respected the decision. Tonali shared that Pioli also wished him the best for the future.

In a previous interview with the “Evening Post,” Tonali had stated that he would never make the mistake of leaving Milan. When asked about the change in his decision, Tonali explained that it was a result of reflecting upon the past three seasons. Despite his departure, Tonali expressed his hope to one day return to Milan and witness the smiles of the fans again.

