Inter closes the season with an away win on the Turin field. The nerazzurri, who will face Manchester City in the Champions League final next week, beat the grenades thanks to Brozovic’s goal of the match. Handanovic’s saves, one of Inter’s best, were fundamental for the away team. In Turin the performance of Singo and Karamoh from the bench was excellent, that of Sanabria was dull. Below are the scores by Paolo Ciarravano TORINO-INTER TABLE AND HIGHLIGHTS