«Torino wants to strengthen itself, Ricci never on the market»- breaking latest news

by Mirko Graziano

The president enjoys the victory of the Under 19 team against AC Milan at the Memorial Mamma e Pap Cairo, the summer tournament dedicated to the Primavera teams

Ricci was never really on the market. Some time ago Lotito called me, we have an excellent relationship, we talked about it quickly, but then there was nothing more with Lazio. And as you well know, I would always like to keep my best players. Including Schuurs.

Urbano Cairo enjoys a Bull that I really like, that we are building and improving together with our coach. It is no coincidence that we took Tameze and Vlasic (now all del Toro), profiles that Juric highly esteems, both technically and humanly. He wanted them badly, and we moved accordingly. Among other things, I discovered special men, but the entire locker room was made up of splendid boys. And then there’s also Bellanova, another important investment, a player with great prospects, he has leg, strength and speed, we admired him in the Under 21s, and he made a very good impression on me even in the segment played in the Champions League final.

On paper, the only thing missing now is a left-footed full-back and another attacking midfielder, and the technical director and the coach will take care of this. The goal is to strengthen ourselves. The third year of Juric management begins, a project wanted with strength and economic efforts by Cairo, a period in which we produced an important replacement, at the time the group was in fact at the end of the cycle. Today we have a competitive, fresh and valuable squad, thanks also to an investment of 80 million: last year we were the second youngest team in Serie A.

With Juric, 103 points have arrived in two championships, a bar that rises market after market, we keep our feet on the ground, without looking for unnecessary pressure. We work seriously and if possible we will do something more. Meanwhile, last night the president lived with joy and pride the victory of the Under 19 team against their peers and AC Milan: he gained access to the final (tonight in Alessandria) of the Memorial Mamma e Pap Cairo, the prestigious event summer dedicated since 2013 to the Primavera teams. Nice to see so many people at the camp, the minute’s silence for my parents was exciting.

