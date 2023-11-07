Tottenham – Chelsea 1:4, Tottenham lost to Chelsea without two sent off and did not score for the first time

Tottenham won the previous four league matches and started today’s duel well, in which they took the lead in the 6th minute after Dejan Kulusevski’s spot-kick. After that, Ange Postecoglou’s home team couldn’t do anything. Soon after, Son Hung-min’s goal was disallowed for offside, one of a total of five goals in the game that were called off by VAR for offside or hands.

After half an hour of play, Tottenham went to ten after the dismissal of Cristian Romero, whose foul in the penalty area was additionally punished in the 35th minute by an equalizer from the penalty spot by Cole Palmer. Spurs then lost James Maddison and Micky van de Ven to injury at the break and their woes continued after the break when Destiny Udogie was sent off in the 55th minute after a second yellow card.

Chelsea took advantage of the double overtime after twenty minutes, after Raheem Sterling passed in a break in front of an open goal to Jackson, who turned the score around. The 22-year-old Senegalese then sealed the result with two goals from quick counter-attacks into an open defense in the set time and thus ensured the triumphant return of Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino to the Tottenham stadium, where he worked successfully in the past. “Blues” are tenth in the table after their fourth win of the season.

Anglická fotbalová liga – 11. kolo:Tottenham – Chelsea 1:4 (6. Kulusevski – 75., 90.+4 a 90.+7 Jackson, 35. Palmer z pen.)1.Manchester City1190228:8272.Tottenham1182123:13263.Liverpool1173124:10244.Arsenal1173123:9245.Aston Villa1171326:16226.Newcastle1162327:11207.Brighton1153324:20188.Manchester United1160512:16189.Brentford1144319:141610.Chelsea1143417:121511.Crystal Palace1143410:131512.West Ham1142518:201413.Nottingham1134412:151314.Wolverhampton1133514:191215.Fulham113359:171216.Everton1132611:151117.Luton1113710:21618.Bournemouth111379:27619.Burnley111198:27420.Sheffield United111199:304