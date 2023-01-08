Home Sports Totti, holidays in the Caribbean with Noemi Bocchi and his three children
Sports

Totti, holidays in the Caribbean with Noemi Bocchi and his three children

by admin
Totti, holidays in the Caribbean with Noemi Bocchi and his three children

The former Roma captain has started his new life without Ilary for some time now. With them on vacation are the three children of the Mediaset presenter

New life, extended family. Francesco Totti he started again some time ago next to Noemi Bocchi. The end of the story with Ilary Blasi has been discussed for a long time. But the head of the former Roma captain is now concentrated on his new story and with Noemi Bocchi, the former Giallorossi captain, he intends to get serious. Even the children of the presenter, Christian, Chanel and Isabel, are getting to know her new partner. They are all together on vacation in the Caribbean as shown by the Getty Images photos published on social media by the weekly Oggi.

Instagram page Whoopse adds that the former footballer “during the break from school commitments of the boys, he took them with him on a trip that, up to now, has stopped between Honduras, the Bahamas and Miami in order to spend a few relaxing days together and celebrate the arrival of 2023”.

January 8 – 1.17pm

© breaking latest news

See also  CR7-United, goodbye without cause Ronaldo unemployed luxury

You may also like

Serie C: Pordenone catches Feralpisalò at the top....

Brazil, Bolsonaro supporters storm Parliament in Brasilia

Sampdoria-Naples 0-2: goals from Osimhen and Elmas

Sampdoria-Naples, Vialli and Mihajlovic paid homage to Marassi

The Old Wild West suffers, then wins a...

Samp-Naples, slow motion: there is no penalty on...

jerseys and banners for Vialli and Mihajlovic –...

Excellency, Godigese beats Treviso and reopens the championship

Juve Next Gen comeback, Pordenone is back on...

Svidercoschi dragger, the Dolomites pass to Villafranca

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy