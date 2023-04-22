Tuchel: I can’t explain Bayern’s lack of energy to fight back

All-media original sports weekly report

In the 29th round of the Bundesliga, Bayern was reversed away and lost to Mainz 1-3. Mane gave Bayern a 1-goal lead in the first half, and Mainz scored 3 goals in the second half to complete the reversal.

In an interview after the game, Bayern coach Tuchel said, “This game is really unnecessary to lose, we are not focused enough. When Mainz put pressure on us, I felt that the team lacked the energy to fight back. I don’t know why .It’s really tough for the team right now, there’s a lot going on and the players can’t fight back.”

“We were not sober in the game and it felt like we were exhausted, as if this team had played 70 games this season.”

“We had a lot of problems in this game, myself especially. In the second half, suddenly it was 3-1 and we couldn’t fight back. The opponent’s third goal ended the game and I couldn’t help it. Give an explanation.”

However, Tuchel still said that after experiencing this defeat, the team will still have a three-day holiday as planned. “We lack energy. Let everyone gather for training tomorrow, and we will not be able to regain energy for the team. The team needs a temporary Take a break.”

Text/Ronoya