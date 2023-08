The second day of the first round at the Kitzbühel ATP tennis tournament started adversely with the rain. The Tuesday start games started a good half hour late in light rain before it had to be interrupted. The weather forecast for the early afternoon and the evening with the scheduled night session with Dominic Thiem’s ​​opening match is more favorable. Dennis Novak against Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) is scheduled as the second center court game.

