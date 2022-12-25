the match

There isn’t the crowd for big occasions for this Christmas challenge, with lots of gaps in the stands. 11′ go by and Adana unlocks the score: corner, ball that reaches Akbaba, shot from just outside the area that appears harmless but on which goalkeeper Batuhan Sen bobbles by not holding the ball that ends up in the net. Ozbir did his equal role little better, who missed a clearance 8′ later. Hit and hit and the ball lands on Borini’s feet who sends it into the net for the momentary 1-1. But 2′ from the break, Adana is still through, with Akbaba scoring twice, this time with a nice central raid and a low shot that beats Sen. At the start of the second half, Borini heads a corner with the ball finishing on the outside of the network. In the 58th minute Adana’s third goal seems to arrive: a counterattack by Onyekuru, a swerve towards the inside of the area and a right-footed shot which, in an attempt to free, a defender throws on goal. But after a long check, the Var cancels for a millimeter offside at the start of Onyekuru. The match remains at a very high pace, with continuous reversals in the face. In the added time it is still Borini who goes close to par but his shot ends up just wide. It ends 2-1 and Montella celebrates under the tree. Pirlo, on the other hand, is in trouble.