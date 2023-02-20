Home Sports Turin: Juric “we’re doing well, now a great derby” – Football
Sports

Turin: Juric “we’re doing well, now a great derby” – Football

by admin
Turin: Juric “we’re doing well, now a great derby” – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, FEBRUARY 20 – “We are doing very well, for me it was one of the best performances of the season and I am overjoyed with this match”: thus the Turin coach, Ivan Juric, after the 2-2 draw with the Cremona. “We lack permanent starters and in the second half we suffered from their long balls due to physicality, but these are the characteristics of the players – explains the coach – and in my opinion we are going further: for us there are no ‘small teams’, because if we give up in a moment we too will become one and there isn’t all this difference with the Cremonese”. We are entering the week that will lead to the derby against Juventus: “We want to prepare as much as possible, we have eight days and I would like people to stay close to us – concludes the Croatian in view of next Tuesday’s derby – because this team deserves more”.

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy