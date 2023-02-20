news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, FEBRUARY 20 – “We are doing very well, for me it was one of the best performances of the season and I am overjoyed with this match”: thus the Turin coach, Ivan Juric, after the 2-2 draw with the Cremona. “We lack permanent starters and in the second half we suffered from their long balls due to physicality, but these are the characteristics of the players – explains the coach – and in my opinion we are going further: for us there are no ‘small teams’, because if we give up in a moment we too will become one and there isn’t all this difference with the Cremonese”. We are entering the week that will lead to the derby against Juventus: “We want to prepare as much as possible, we have eight days and I would like people to stay close to us – concludes the Croatian in view of next Tuesday’s derby – because this team deserves more”.



