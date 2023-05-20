Home » Two bloody Pilsen injuries at Slavia. According to Bílek, Jurásk’s intervention at Tvrdon was pointless
Two bloody Pilsen injuries at Slavia. According to Bílek, Jurásk’s intervention at Tvrdon was pointless

Pilsen footballers took hard blows, and that without any coloration, in the third round of the league extension against Slavia. Viktoria coach Michal Bílek had to replace two injured players during the first half. First, after a clash with Matěj Jurásek, goalkeeper Marián Tvrdoň resigned, as he had a hole in his hand. Subsequently, the shaken Pilsen captain Lukáš Hejda left the field on a stretcher. Slavia won 2:1.

