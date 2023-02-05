For the third consecutive year, Udinese Esports is pleased to reconfirm the strategic partnerships with two leading companies in the digital technology sector for its Team. D-Link, main sponsor among the world leaders in network and connectivity technologies, together with BenQ, back jersey sponsor and company among the leaders in image display technologies, will accompany the Team in official events and tournaments thanks to the maximum performance provided by the fast connection of the router EAGLE PRO AI by D-Linkand the immersive visuals of BenQ gaming monitors Mobiuz.

Confirming the solid collaboration and the excellent partnership established between the brands, Udinese Esports, D-Link and BenQ organized the annual kick-off today at the Webidoo Store in Milan, on the occasion of the presentation of the new jersey of the Juventus team, testifying to the great impact of the esports ecosystem in Italy.

The Udinese Esports project is based on the main objective of creating an esports community by making the most of the potential of the Dacia Arena and the “in house” management in identifying gamers with a hidden talent through the eAcademy, an esports academy that supports and prepares gamers to reach the highest levels of sports competition. These key points of the project allow us to organize events and tournaments, even at a national level, in the D-Link Gaming Room.

In fact, once again this year the Team will participate in the third edition of eSerie A TIM 2023, a long journey of events including live events, as well as opening up the opportunity to become a pro player with the tournament to the best amateur talents.Udinese Esports OPEN FINALS 22”, the finals of which will be held in December at the Dacia Arena.

“We have chosen to organize the Udinese Esports shirt presentation event in Milan to get closer to the partners and the city that will host the eSerie A TIM 2023 again this year, being very satisfied with the results obtained in recent years and continuing to work to improve the team’s performance” – he has declared Stephen CampocciaVice-President of Udinese Calcio.

Luigi Salmoiraghi, Sales and Marketing Director D-Link he claims: “D-Link’s partnership with Udinese eSports marked our company’s entry into the world of eSports and gaming. It represents a huge milestone that testifies to our support for the new generations and their interests, increasingly linked to the world of connectivity. We are thrilled to be able to reconfirm, for the third consecutive season, our collaboration by transmitting passion and dynamism to our audience of gamers and enthusiasts”.

“We are proud to support Udinese Esports in its path of continuous improvement and openness to its community”. declares Giacomo Rocchi, Sales and Marketing Director of BenQ Italywhich continues: “Sharing the same constructive attitude, BenQ also bases its tireless technological research on listening to and collaborating with gamers, both professional and non-professional. The results that see BenQ among the most established brands internationally in the sector of monitors and gaming accessories show us that it is the right path”.

Also present at the event were Alberto Elia, Head of Marketing Projects of Lega Serie A and Stefano Deantoni, Marketing Director of Infront Italy.

During the event, Alberto Elia announced that the presentation event of the eSerie A TIM 2023 will be held on Thursday 10 November at the D-Link Gaming Room of the Dacia Arena in Udine, a further prestigious recognition for the black and white eSports movement.