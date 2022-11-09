[The Epoch Times, November 08, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Yun interviewed and reported) Recently, the high-level CCP opened its doors to welcome foreign guests and intensively restarted foreign visits. At the same time, Beijing held a 10,000-person marathon. Comparing the epidemic prevention and control in various places, some people criticized that only state officials could set fire to the people and could not light the lights, and some analysts believed that the CCP’s move deceived the international community and decorated peace.

2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the Beijing Marathon. On the morning of November 6, tens of thousands of runners gathered in Tiananmen Square to start the race, passing by the National Culture Palace, Capital Museum, CCTV Tower and other attractions, and ending at the Olympic Forest Park Landscape Avenue.

This is the first major sports event held in Beijing after the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The event attracted criticism from many netizens: “I’m not afraid of close contact, I don’t wear masks, and I don’t say gathering… Which expert can explain?” When you go to Beijing, there is no problem with gathering people to run, and you have a profound understanding of what it means to only allow the state officials to set fire to the people and not to light the lights.” “Show it to the world, see that people live and work in peace and contentment, the people are happy, and there is no seal.”

Li Yuanhua, a historian of Chinese origin in Australia, told The Epoch Times on the 8th: “tens of thousands of people gathered in the Beijing Marathon, and many people did not wear masks. Some foreign leaders that Xi Jinping met recently did not wear masks.”

“The CCP knows that wearing a mask itself does not have much impact, or that even if the virus is infected, it will not cause great harm, but he insists on the zero-clearing policy, so there are many contradictory things.”

Li Yuanhua said: “I think the CCP is using this event to reverse everyone’s negative views on it, because the CCP’s economic pressure is too great, including the massive withdrawal of foreign capital, which has shaken its economic lifeline, and its economic data is ugly. It must be To use such a large-scale event to publicize, let the international community mistakenly believe that it is fully liberalized.”

While Beijing was holding a 10,000-person marathon, the stringent lockdown measures in many parts of China caused a lot of tragedies, including a woman jumping off a building in Hohhot, which was under lockdown for nearly three months; A 20-year-old boy died because he could not be sent to the hospital in time; and in Zhengzhou, which has been closed for nearly a month, news of five people jumping off a building was reported on November 6.

At the same time, a large number of videos and pictures on the Internet show that all over China, there are cases of people being severely fined, beaten or even detained for not wearing masks or violating epidemic prevention and control policies.

Lai Jianping, a master of international law from China University of Political Science and Law, told The Epoch Times on the 8th, “This reflects the state of the rule of man over the authoritarian regime, whether it is epidemic prevention or other laws and regulations in political, economic, and social management. Exhausted.

“It sets up various privileges according to the arbitrary will of the rulers at all levels from top to bottom. Then it is a requirement for ordinary people. For example, when ordinary people go to other places to do errands, the health treasure pop-up window cannot go home; They were blocked, locked in the house without food or drink, forcing people to jump off the building; many patients were unable to seek medical treatment, causing widespread man-made disasters.”

Lai Jianping believes, “In order to achieve obedience training for the entire Chinese society, the CCP has increased its weight at every level, and every department at each level has its own set of local policies, which imposes slave-like personal restrictions on ordinary people and deprives citizens of their basic human rights and freedoms. Even if they deviate from the original intention and purpose of epidemic prevention, they must carry it through to the end as always.

“However, when they meet some special needs, for example, national leaders meet foreign dignitaries or hold a large-scale event, which involves their face and publicity effect, they will open up, so this is a typical rule of man. state.”

High-level CCP seals up the common people and opens the country to welcome foreign dignitaries

As early as May 18, Li Keqiang and his entourage went to Yunnan to inspect and attend the symposium, and they did not wear masks throughout the trip; on September 30, at the CCP’s “November” reception, there were more than 500 participants including the 7th Standing Committee of the CCP. No one wore a mask either; in early October, at the Seventh Plenary Session of the CPC Central Committee, none of the Central Committee members who attended the meeting also wore masks.

On October 16, on the rostrum of the “Twenty National Congress”, no senior CCP officials wore masks. Since the end of October, the top leaders of the CCP have opened their doors to welcome leaders of countries such as Vietnam, Tanzania, and Germany. They did not wear masks when they met, and these foreign dignitaries and their entourages did not follow Beijing’s epidemic prevention policy. Quarantine.

At the same time, high-level CCP officials resumed foreign visits intensively. From November 1st to 2nd, Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng visited Singapore; Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also met with the envoys of ASEAN countries in Beijing; Li Keqiang also left for Cambodia on the 8th and attended a series of meetings in ASEAN and East Asia. On the 15th, Xi Jinping will also visit abroad to participate in the G20 summit held in Indonesia, and go to Thailand to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Lai Jianping said: “In order to demonstrate the so-called enlightenment, the CCP wants to interact with the world, or for a certain face project, they can make way for the epidemic prevention policy, and give the international community a false impression that China has relaxed the epidemic prevention policy. This is very important. Big deceit, because they repeatedly insist on ‘dynamic clearing’ without wavering.”

On October 16, at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping reiterated that the “dynamic clearing” policy would not be shaken. On November 5, Hu Xiang, an official of the CDC, and Mi Feng, a spokesman for the National Health Commission, said at a press conference that the current situation of China‘s epidemic prevention and control is still severe and complicated, and the general policy of “dynamic clearing” will not be shaken. .

Under the CCP’s insistence on “dynamic clearing”, various places have strengthened epidemic prevention and control. According to the BBC, 152 cities in China have been partially or completely blocked since March, affecting more than 280 million people.

