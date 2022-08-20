The atmospheric comprehensive training hall, the high-end foreign training exchange center, and the athlete’s apartment with all the facilities… The building complex 3.6 kilometers north of the Xi’an Olympic Sports Center is the Xi’an Sports Training Center (Silk Road International Sports Center) which is under construction. Cultural exchange training base) project.

The city’s “highest-grade facilities” and “the most complete supporting functions” physical training center are its labels; “undertaking international events” and “opening a window for international and domestic sports and cultural exchanges” are its missions.

On August 19, the reporter followed in the footsteps of Zhang Xuefeng, director of the Municipal Sports Training Center, walked into the venues under construction, looked at the progress and found bright spots, and looked forward to the future of Xi’an’s sports culture development.

Clever “Arrangement”

15 project training grounds integrated into one hall

Riding on the east wind of the 14th National Games, the high-quality development of Xi’an’s sports industry has taken stronger steps. The construction project of the Silk Road International Sports and Cultural Exchange Training Base came into being.

“When you walk into the base, athletes can learn, train, eat and live in one stop. The base includes a comprehensive training hall, a swimming and diving training hall, an indoor track and field hall, a shooting and archery hall, and a track and field, football training ground and other’ four halls. After completion, it can meet the training of more than 20 major sports such as basketball, volleyball, net, table tennis, etc., and more than 2,000 athletes and more than 400 management and coaching personnel training, work and life needs. The project covers an area of ​​329 acres, with a total of The building area is about 200,100 square meters.” Zhang Xuefeng introduced.

“Intensive and efficient, focusing on the body, integrating sports and education, and taking into account openness” is the general idea of ​​the project construction. Walking into the venue and taking a closer look, these 16 characters are integrated into every brick and tile of the venue construction.

Contrary to the construction concept of individual gymnasiums in many cities, resource conservation and maximization of utilization run through the design and construction of comprehensive training halls.

“Many favorite sports such as volleyball, gymnastics, table tennis, etc. can be trained here in the future. Compared with building a volleyball hall or a table tennis hall alone, the construction of comprehensive venues saves more land and funds, and later management and utilization will also save money. It will be more efficient. However, due to different projects, the requirements for various functions of the venue are also different. Take the floor height as an example. Gymnastics is much higher than the volleyball training venue. Therefore, it is necessary to meet the different needs of the 15 project training. The field is reasonably ‘arranged’ in one pavilion, and a lot of effort has been put into the design of the project.” said Qin Jianbo, project leader of China Resources Land Xi’an Olympic Sports Center Holdings Co., Ltd.

5G signal covers all venues

Training facilities on par with international arenas

Walking into the indoor track and field gym, workers were busy laying the floor. “All construction materials and technical specifications in the pavilion are implemented in accordance with the latest IAAF standards. After completion, the overall level of the venue will reach the top five in the country.”

“The hole we left when laying the floor is a spot reserved for the installation of electronic timing equipment in the future. The game uses intelligent data to speak to prevent human factors from interfering with the game results. The later decoration will also use the same lighting equipment as the NBA stadium. All The training facilities are in line with the international arena, and we hope that the athletes will shorten the adaptation process and time when they arrive at the world arena, and quickly enter the competition state.” Zhang Xuefeng said.

The entire training center is full of technology, and all venues are covered by 5G signals. “The chief referee does not need to go to the game site. In the referee room, you can see the situation on the big screen on the big screen, and you can referee from the computer. A live broadcast control room is set up here, and the news media come to the training center to report the game, and you don’t need to open the game anymore. I work with a live broadcast truck. As long as the reporters and equipment are in place and connected to the 5G signal of the training center, the live broadcast can be realized, and it is very convenient to work.” Zhang Xuefeng said.

After entering the training center through the face recognition system, all training data of each athlete can be analyzed by big data. Exercise volume, training results, physical condition… athletes and coaches are always at their fingertips.

The swimming and diving training hall has become a useful supplement to the “Chang’an Ding” venue for the 14th National Games, and can undertake the “U-series swimming competitions” for young people across the country. “Nowadays, the young athletes who are training in Wuluou City Youth Sports School still use a 25×25-meter swimming pool, and it takes 4 round trips to swim 100 meters. When they get here, the children can use a 25×50-meter standard swimming pool. Exercise as much as you like in the water and unleash your talents.” Zhang Xuefeng said.

The high-standard construction of the shooting and fencing hall makes it possible for Xi’an to undertake the Asian Shooting Championship and the World Shooting Championship in the future. “The 50-meter bullseye is really far away from the target position. It’s hard to imagine how much sweat elite athletes have to put in to achieve excellent results!” Facing the reporter’s sigh, Zhang Xuefeng said: “The target in reality is better than the audience on live TV. The target you see is twice as small!”

Talking about the difficulties of athletes, Zhang Xuefeng’s words turned to the cultivation of “sports seedlings”.

“Take shooting as an example, after the implementation of the education ‘double reduction’ policy, we often organize coaches to go to schools such as the city’s experimental primary school to popularize the knowledge of eye use, explain the basics of shooting, and cultivate young people’s interest in shooting sports. After the completion of the new training center, we will co-organize regular training classes for various projects with Tieyi No. 1 Middle School, Shaanxi Normal University, Gaoxin No. 1 Middle School and schools in Gaoling and Lintong areas, so that children can come here to train, learn, and develop their discoveries. Young people with potential will reserve more sports talents for our city.”

The national team is coming

Strive for international competitions to come to Xi’an

In addition to the “four halls and two games”, an external training exchange center for the reception of the national team and foreign and provincial athletes has also been established. It is worth mentioning that a rehabilitation physiotherapy center has been set up on the third floor of the center. Athlete training and post-match relaxation massage and injury treatment can be completed in the center; team members can also study cultural classes in the scientific research and teaching building every day. Learning and training are “two correct, two promotions”; a total of 17 floors of athlete apartments, there are more than 420 four-person dormitories, and the facilities are warm and complete. At the same time, it is equipped with restaurants and underground parking lots to meet your various needs.

The construction unit and project manager of Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd. Yan Yuan said that the project has completed 85% of the construction tasks, and it is planned to be completed by the end of the year and put into use in 2023.

The completion of the center will also rewrite the history of no large-scale comprehensive sports training center in northwest my country.

“With this center, professional athletes from Qinghai, Xinjiang and other places will not need to go to Hunan, Guangdong and other places to carry out sports training exchanges in the future. Our center can completely undertake exchange activities in the five northwestern provinces. Originally scattered in Xi’an Sports School, Xi’an City Youth training in youth sports schools and other places will also be integrated here to enjoy a better training environment in the future. Training teams such as Hunan and Nanjing also intend to “go north” to Xi’an for training. As the venues and facilities have reached the first-class level in China, the Chinese swimming team and diving team , judo team, track and field team will also be stationed here to carry out closed training in the later stage. The center will also actively connect to host international events such as the Seven East Asian Games and Intercontinental Games, and use ‘sports‘ as a medium to build an important cultural exchange base for the ‘Belt and Road’ ” Zhang Xuefeng said.

The quiet Silk Road International Sports and Cultural Exchange Training Base is surrounded by flowers and green grass. Today next year, with the arrival of batches of athletes and the start of a series of competitions, it will be another bustling scene full of vigor and vitality. Xi’an will also take the opportunity of the Silk Road International Sports and Cultural Exchange and Training Base to provide an inexhaustible new impetus for the high-quality development of sports in the western region!

Text/Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter Tuo Lingtu/Video Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter Zhai Xiaoxue