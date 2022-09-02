Musetti-Ivashka fifth match, Jannik instead in the evening session on Armstrong against Nakashima

We will have to wait until late evening and night to see Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti at work in the third round of the US Open. The two baby talents will represent Italian tennis on the sixth day of the last Grand Slam of the year: the South Tyrolean will be staged on Louis Armstrong against the host – and colleague Next Gen – Brandon Nakashima; Simone Tartarini’s pupil will face the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka on field 5.

Jannik at night — Sinner will close the program on the Armstrong and therefore will take the field no earlier than 2.30, Italian time: to open the evening session will be the number 1 in the world, Iga Swiatek, who will deal with the American Lauren Davis. The daytime session will start at 5pm with the women’s match between Muguruza and Kvitova, before Martic-Azarenka and Swartzman-Tiafoe. The day on Arthur Ashe, the main court, will start at 6pm Italian time with the match between Pegula and Yuan, then it will be the turn of the host Brooksby against the number 3 seed, Carlos Alcaraz. In the evening session, from the Italian 1, here are Nadal (against Gasquet) and Collins-Cornet.

Derby? — Musetti will take the field before Sinner, in the fourth and last match on field 5. In case of victory for both Lorenzo and Jannik, there will be an intriguing blue derby in the round of 16: the matches of the two Italians, like all the others, will be broadcast on Discovery +. Including those of the Grandstand, whose day will be inaugurated at 5 pm by the challenge between Norrie and Rune; Shapovalov-Rublev, Pliskova-Bencic and Burel-Sabalenka are scheduled to follow. See also The first "public release" after the trust at the "Festival of the Mediterranean Hills" - Sport

September 3 – 00:40

