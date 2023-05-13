USFL Week 5 highlights: Gamblers stun Stallions

Week 5 of the USFL is underway, marking the halfway point of the 2023 season, and we’ve got you covered with all the action from Saturday’s slate!

Capping the action on FOX, the Houston Gamblers (3-2) stunned the Birmingham Stallions (3-2), 27-20, Houston’s third straight victory.

Earlier in Detroit, the Pittsburgh Maulers (2-3) beat the Michigan Panthers (2-3), 23-7, to start the day.

Here are the top moments!

Houston Gamblers 27, Birmingham Stallions 20

BIG HIT!

H-Town strikes first!

Mark Thompson capped off a beefy 10-play, 80-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, putting the Gamblers up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Birmingham punches one in the hard way

After a half of offensive struggles, the Stallions manufactured a nine-play, 91-yard drive, led by Alex McGough, which resulted in a 1-yard touchdown reception by CJ Marable.

At halftime, the Stallions led the Gamblers 10-7.

Football royalty in the house!

Hall of Famer Randy Moss was spotted in the crowd. He was there supporting his son Thaddeus Moss, a former LSU star.

Beautiful deep ball

Houston took a 14-13 lead early in the fourth quarter when Terry Wilson launched a pretty rainbow to Anthony Ratliff-Williams for a 50-yard touchdown pass. Ratliff-Williams beat three Birmingham defensive backs on the play.

Trusting in Mark

The Gamblers extended their lead to 20-13, capping off an 11-play, 59-yard drive with a 2-yard run by Thompson, his second score of the day. Houston tried to extend its lead to nine with a two-point conversion, but the Stallions held firm.

Houston? No problem!

The Stallions tried to mount a drive, but the Gamblers turned them over on downs. Taking the ball back on the Birmingham 8-yard line, Houston’s Thompson took it in on the first play, scoring his third TD of the game to make it 27-13. They would hold on from there despite a late Birmingham score.

