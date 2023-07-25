VALMALENCO ULTRA DISTANCE TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

Valmalenco Ultra Distance Trail, a 6th record-breaking edition is fast approaching. Yesterday evening, when registrations closed, the organizing committee assigned 600 bib numbers from 10 nations, recording a 25% increase compared to 2022. The 90 km was sold out, with 250 registered, over 300 for the 35 km, and 48 participants in the relay.

To these numbers will be added the young runners of the Mini VUT who last year were more than 300: «We are really satisfied considering that the “long distance” in the shadow of Pizzo Bernina, due to the technicality that distinguishes it, does not have the characteristics to make large numbers – began Fabio Cometti, head of the organizing committee -. The attendance recorded will give the right emphasis to a unique event of its kind, designed on the Alta Via, which enhances the Valmalenco area». Among the novelties for 2023, not to be missed is the concert at the start: «Among the strengths of the VUT there is a particularly large and warm audience. To cheer up supporters and all those who will go up to the church for the start, we have thought of a concert that will continue even after the start”.

If the days to mark on the agenda are those of Friday 28 and Saturday 29 July, the distances foreseen are the classic 90km (6000 m D+) which can also be tackled in the 3-man relay formula and a 35 km (2700 m D+) where the improvements made in the initial part will certainly be appreciated.

BIND:

The two competitive tests of 90 km and 35 km will once again be accompanied by the Mini-VUT, a non-competitive walk designed on the paths that unite the villages of Lanzada and Caspoggio dedicated to children and teenagers. The program foresees the start of the main race, the longest one, at 10 pm from Chiesa in Valmalenco. Compared to the past, the decision to widen the time gates to allow a greater number of competitors to cross the Caspoggio finish line seems to have met with unanimous approval.

Illuminated by the light of the fountains first and accompanied by wild glimpses of rare beauty, the competitors will touch as many as 15 refuges, with 4 brow hills above an altitude of 2,600m. A hard, mountaineering trail that will finish in the late morning of Saturday for the fastest (the arrival of the first competitor is expected at 10:00).

On Saturday, at 9 from “Pradasc”, in Lanzada, the competitors of a renewed 35K will start. «Listening to the advice of the athletes, our route planners have completely redesigned the initial part – continued Cometti -. Instead of the hard vertical that led up to the 2200 meters of the Motta refuge, we opted for a gradual climb towards Lake Palù passing by the Albareda huts, with a more panoramic and walkable route». In this case, the arrival of the first is expected around 13. For all finish line at the Centro della Montagna di Caspoggio. In the meantime, the little ones can try their hand at the MiniVUT which will start from Lanzada (Loc. Pradasc) at 11 and arrive in Caspoggio with an overall length of 2 km.

Behind the scenes, more than 200 volunteers and rescue men will monitor the safety of every single competitor, monitoring them along the entire route thanks to a GPS system. From home it will be possible to follow every moment of the race live on the website www.setetrack.it

For more information: www.ultravalmalenco.com

Click here to listen to Scott’s podcast about the race!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

