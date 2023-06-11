VfB Stuttgart: Sebastian Hoeneß is an absolute stroke of luck for VfB

Status: 07.06.2023 09:39 a.m

VfB Stuttgart got away with a black eye and secured its place in the Bundesliga through relegation. For SWR sports editor Johann Schicklinski, the main reason for this is trainer Sebastian Hoeneß.

When Sebastian Hoeneß took over as coach at VfB Stuttgart on April 3, it was five past twelve for the Swabians. 20 points after 26 games, bottom of the table, complete uncertainty among the players and a leaden heaviness over the whole club. The coach Bruno Labbadia, who was only committed during the World Cup break and who should have saved the club as an “old-school firefighter” according to the bosses, failed miserably.

Many small goals for one big goal

There have been better starting positions. To put it bluntly, Hoeneß went on a “suicide mission”, but from day one the 41-year-old exuded energy, confidence and, most importantly, faith. Faith in the success of his mission – and in his team.

When he took office, he refused to talk about the long-term goal of staying in the league. Instead, Hoeneß initially set small, realistic goals. Successfully contest the cup game in Nuremberg, then win the vitally important game in Bochum. And so on.

He didn’t lament, didn’t look in advance for reasons to explain possible failures, but went ahead from day one. That went down well with the team, who started believing in themselves again. Whose chest widened again and who also dared to do something on the pitch.

Under Hoeneß over 1.6 points on average

While under “Feuerwehrmann” Labbadia only managed one win in eleven Bundesliga games, under Hoeneß there was only one defeat in the last eight games. With 13 points from these matches, he led VfB to relegation place 16, with an average of 1.63 points. It wouldn’t be serious to extrapolate these numbers for a full season – but at least it proves that this team could have done better than 16th place.

Thanks to Hoeneß, direct rescue was still possible on the 34th matchday. Stuttgart had it in their own hands, but didn’t win against Hoffenheim. But even after this setback, Hoeneß went ahead. Immediately after the game against Kraichgau, he stood in front of the Cannstatt curve, animated the dejected fans and beamed: “We can do it anyway!”

He also conveyed this self-confidence to the team. “Eight weeks ago we would have given everything for this starting position,” was his mantra – which he also implemented for his team, which accordingly went into relegation against HSV. With this self-confidence and a total of 6:1 goals, Hoeneß led VfB Stuttgart to stay up against the Hanseatic League.

Luck follows misstep

In retrospect, it can be said that Hoeneß brought the tumbling Swabians back to life. His commitment was an absolute stroke of luck for VfB Stuttgart. The fact that she followed directly on the – one must say it so clearly – absolute mistake Labbadia, gives the personnel additional irony.

The gray period under the ex-coach, the style of play characterized by uncertainty, quickly gave way to a more offensive orientation under Hoeneß, coupled with enthusiasm for the game. However, the team also struggled for game control and defensive stability, although they were mostly good at conceding. But the team found itself. Playing more up front suited the types that the young Stuttgart squad happens to have much better. Hoeneß recognized that quickly.

Hoeneß makes the players better

He also used players in their actual positions after Labbadia – it has to be said so blatantly – in absolute stubbornness, was sometimes absurdly wrong in the line-up. It started with the alignment: Hoeneß corrected Labbadia’s tactics with a chain of three instead of four – which suited the team and the players much better and had already been practiced under ex-coach Matarazzo.

And that continued with the staff: Josha Vagnoman, for example, who had been left out for a long time under Labbadia, became a factor and top performer in the fight to stay up in the league. Waldemar Anton, who had to play on the unloved and unfamiliar right flank under Labbadia, was indispensable in the central defense in the season finale. In addition, Hoeneß strengthened Enzo Millot, who had been approached by the ex-coach several times – also publicly – which the young Frenchman repaid with strong performances – especially in the relegation.

Labbadia was an absolute failure

They were the right measures and levers. Hoeneß is therefore the main person responsible for the fact that VfB has just gotten the curve again. The Stuttgart bosses are lucky that their club got away with a black eye.

Labbadia, at the helm for almost a third of the season, is likely to go down in club annals as a colossal blunder. If VfB had been relegated, sooner or later those responsible would probably have had to resign.

Hoeneß saved them – like the whole of VfB Stuttgart – for the time being. The critical processing of the club bosses is still pending, it should now follow quickly. But one thing is already clear: almost everyone has to question themselves, almost everyone has made mistakes. Except for Hoeneß – in my opinion he doesn’t have to. He did everything right. I cannot appreciate his achievement enough.