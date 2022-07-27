The owner of Vicenza speaks very clearly to the players, launching an ambitious message also to the rest of the environment

In the Vicenza home there is a great desire to immediately return to the limelight. And therefore to run fast towards Serie B, as soon as possible. The patron Renzo Rosso is convinced of this and did not use mince words or turns of words to make the players understand this concept as well as to the whole Vicenza environment: “Guys, no games this year, after the humiliations of last year I want you to be already first with a 10-point advantage at the end of the first round and at the end of the championship the advantage must have become 20 points“. One could honestly think of an exaggeration but reality tells us that the president’s desire to do great things immediately exists. And how.

Il Giornale Di Vicenza also tells what were the words of the patron towards the young Mancini, who is being watched by several top clubs. “Choose the one you prefer – her words – The team you think is best for you. We are by your side and we only want the best for your career “. In short, as you will have understood, the themes that have been touched are different. But as far as Vicenza is concerned, the message was really very clear.

The club has repeatedly shown its great desire to do well. And despite the difficulties, the ambition remains. For this reason the fans – we believe – will be able to rest easy. Not of a sure promotion, but of the fact that the commitment that will be put to return to where it belongs to Vicenza, will not be lacking for any reason. Rosso, with a very decisive attitude, used the words we have reported above, perhaps to make it clear to those who do not want to do it, that there will be no space to waste time. Or to postpone what is a goal to be achieved immediately, precisely: Serie B. See also Old Wild West, second match point with Trapani

