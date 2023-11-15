Victor Wembanyama: The NBA Rookie Sensation of the San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama, the rookie sensation of the San Antonio Spurs, has his sights set on being the NBA rookie of the year without a doubt. The Spurs found themselves visiting the Paycom Center, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder, for a game in the new NBA tournament called In-Season. Both teams belong to the West Group C, with the visitors seeking to win their first game of the newly launched competition.

The much-anticipated rookie duel between Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren of the Thunder did not disappoint. Wembanyama made an incredible play early in the game, receiving a pass on the edge of the three-point line and executing a powerful dunk over his defender. His skill and dominance were evident throughout the game, setting the stage for an exciting rookie season.

Wembanyama has been averaging 19.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 2.4 steals in 30.2 minutes per game so far this season. With such impressive stats and on-court performance, he has become a key player for the Spurs and a player to watch in the NBA.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Wembanyama to see how he continues to contribute to the Spurs and make his mark in the league. With his sights set on being the NBA rookie of the year, there’s no telling what heights he can achieve in his debut season. Let’s keep an eye on this rising star as the season unfolds.

